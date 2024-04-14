Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil: Winners, prize pool distribution, and more

The Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil wrapped up on April 14 after two days of thrilling battles among eight teams from around the world. Qing Jiu Club from China lifted the crown after displaying their superiority throughout the event. The Chinese side outperformed Galorys Company in the Grand Finals and walked away with the first prize of $90,000.

Galorys Company went home with the runner-up prize of 40,000. The Brazilian club lost their rhythm completely in the Grand Finals as they couldn’t even secure a single round there. The team came in this contest after winning the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 4 LATAM.

The COD Mobile Masters took place at the Komplexo Tempo, São Paulo, Brazil. One team each from China, Europe, and South East Asia participated there. Apart from them, three teams from Brazil and two teams from North America competed in the grand event. GodLike Esports had initially qualified here but due to visa problems, the Indian club couldn't play in the tournament.

COD Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil prize pool distribution

The total prize pool of the Masters was $200,000.

Here is the prize money distribution:

Qing Jiu Club - $90,000 Galorys Company - $40,000 Stalwart Esports - $20,000 Seminal - $20,000 INCO Gaming - $10,000 Amigos - $10,000 KingsClan - $5,000 The Rejects - $5,000

During the Group Stage, these eight teams fought for the four spots in the Playoffs. Qing Jiu Club, Galorys, Stalwart, and Seminal were four teams that had moved to the subsequent phase. While INCO, Amigos, KingsClan, and The Rejects were eliminated from the event.

In the Playoffs, Galorys outplayed Stalwarts Esports in their Semifinal encounter by a score line of 3-0. The firm moved to the Grand Finals, while the losing side faced elimination from the Masters.

On the other side, Qing Jiu Club hammered Seminal in their Semifinal battle by a 3-1 score line. Both teams feature renowned athletes in their respective lineups. Seminal kicked off this match by winning the first round but they lost their next three rounds in a row. The winning team sealed their spot in the Grand Finals.

Galorys Company met Qing Jiu Club (Q9) in the Best of Seven (Bo7) Grand Finals. The first round saw an exciting contest between these two teams but ultimately Q9 clinched the opener. They then kept up their gained pace in the next three rounds as well and lifted the COD Mobile Masters trophy.