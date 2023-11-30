Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 LAN Finals: Dates, host country, format, prize pool distribution, and more

ESL has announced that the Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 LAN Finals will be held from April 12, 2024, to April 13, 2024. The total prize pool of the Masters event is $350,000, of which $150,000 will be distributed during the Open Finals and Mobile Challenge rounds. The remaining prize of $200,000 has been allocated to the LAN Finals, where a total of eight teams from six regions will participate.

The two-day mega contest is scheduled to be played at the Komplexo Tempo, São Paulo, Brazil. The initial stages of the tournament are already underway in several countries. It is being played in four stages: In-Game Qualifier, Open Finals, Mobile Challenger, and Mobile Masters.

COD Mobile Masters 2024 LAN Finals slots distribution and format

The top two teams from North America and LATAM will advance to the Finale, while the regional winners from each of China, Europe, Asia Pacific Japan, and India will move to the LAN event.

North America - 2 Latin America - 2 China - 1 Europe - 1 Asia Pacific Japan - 1 India - 1

Format

The LAN Finale will be hosted in two different phases: Group Stage and Playoffs. The first stage will be played on April 12, 2024, where eight teams will be divided into two groups. All the matches will be contested in Bo5. The best two teams from each group will be chosen for the Playoffs, scheduled for April 13, 2024.

Prize pool distribution

The winner of the Snapdragon Mobile Masters 2024 will be given a cash prize of $90,000. While the runner-up will be awarded $40,000.

Here is the rank-wise prize distribution:

1st Place - $90,000

2nd Place - $40,000

3rd Place - $20,000

4th Place - $20,000

5th Place - $10,000

6th Place - $10,000

7th Place - $5,000

8th Place - $5,000

Many COD Mobile teams are currently fighting in their respective regional qualifiers. The In-Game qualifiers were scheduled for October, while Open Finals took place in November in a few regions. The Mobile Challenger phase will be hosted in January and February. ESL also mentioned that during the initial announcement of the event, there would be a different format for the China region.

Activision, the publisher of the title, is all set to host the stage 5 or World Finals of the COD Mobile World Championship 2023 from December 15, 2023, to December 17, 2023, in Atlanta. 16 teams have already been selected for this mega event, which boasts $1 million in prize pools.