Snapdragon Conquest New State Finals Day 2: Overall rankings, highlights, and more

Despite not performing impressively on Day 2 of the Snapdragon Conquest New State Finals, Gods Reign remain in pole position with 144 points and 67 eliminations. Meanwhile, thanks to their consistency, GodLike Esports has moved to second with 118 points. Velocity Gaming had a stellar run in their last matches compared to the opening day of the Grand Finals, jumping to third place.

After winning back-to-back Chicken Dinners, Reckoning Esports climbed to fourth place with 106 points in the overall rankings. Meanwhile, Team Insane held the fifth spot without any Chicken Dinners. Team MAVI also won two Chicken Dinners on Day 2 of the New State Finals but couldn't rise above eighth. Team XOUDA and Genesis finished 10th and 13th, respectively.

Snapdragon Conquest New State Finals Day 2 highlights

Reckoning Esports claimed the first game with 12 frags, collecting 27 important points from this battle in the Troi map. GodLike, XOUDA, and Insane, with 15, 13, and 12 points, respectively, also enjoyed a decent start to the second day. Meanwhile, Gods Reign suffered a few hiccups as they couldn’t get a single point.

Grand Finals standings after Day 2 (Image via Snapdragon)

The second battle of the day was also captured by Reckoning Esports, who delivered a commanding display with eight eliminations. U4G fought aggressively to pick up 22 points, including 14 eliminations. Gods Reign played safely and scored eight points, while GodLike earned only five of their own.

True Rippers collected their first Chicken Dinner of the Grand Finals with seven kills. Meanwhile, Genesis and GodLike Esports, with nine kills each, scored 21 and 15 points, respectively. Reckoning once again started aggressively but were eliminated earlier with six frags.

After a series of disappointing results, Team MAVI registered their first victory with only four kills. Reckoning Esports and Gods Reign managed to gain 19 and 17 points, respectively. On the other hand, GodLike Esports notched up only four points and three kills.

Maintaining their synergy, Team MAVI added another Chicken Dinner with 10 eliminations, collecting 25 crucial points. OR and Marcos Gaming also did well in the fifth round, taking 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Velocity Gaming had a strong ending to the second day, amassing an emphatic 19-kill Chicken Dinner in the sixth match. XOUDA, GodLike, and Marcos grabbed 12 points each in this battle. There are only six matches left in the New State event.

