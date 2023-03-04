PUBG New State Winter Masters: Winning team, overall standings, and more

The PUBG New State Winter Masters wrapped up on March 3, 2023, with Gods Reign registering a thumping win in the contest. The team scored 284 points across 24 matches in the four-day Grand Finals. A total of seven Chicken Dinners underscored the squad's impressive finish to their campaign.

The contest witnessed a remarkable run by Gods Reign, who also dominated the league phase, collecting 77 points more than the second-placed squad. Coming into the Grand Finals, the unit kept their composure and pulled off the victory, going home with a cash prize of ₹2,00,000.

GodLike Esports once again demonstrated why the squad is known to be India's most consistent PUBG New State roster. They batted exceptionally well to obtain the runner-up seat with 188 points. Reflexer and Co. competed uniformly from their first match and maintained their form until the end. GodLike was in sixth spot in the league stage but eventually found their ideal form in the finals, with Reflexer yet again playing an instrumental role for the squad. They received ₹1,00,000 in prize money.

PUBG New State Winter Masters overall standings

OR Esports finished third with 178 points, their best performance since entering the title. It took a little while for them to pick up pace in the Grand Finals, as they had a poor Day 1 but somehow managed to get back on track in their next 18 matches.

Team GodLike claimed second place in PUBG New State Winter Master (Image via Villager Esports)

Team Genesis, who recently signed Fierce, Punkk, and Pukar, came fourth with 159 points. These players, while playing for Team XO, were crowned champions of the PUBG New State Pro Series, which saw a hefty prize pool of ₹1 crore.

Team Insane and MAVI held fifth and sixth positions with 149 and 146 points, respectively, while Try Hard finished eighth with 134 points. Revenant Esports and Enigma made many minor mistakes that kept them from dominating the event.

S8UL ranked 11th in PUBG New State Winter Masters (Image via Villager Esports)

Team S8UL had another poor competition as the fan-favorite side only plundered 118 points in 24 matches and finished 11th in the overall table. The team earned second spot in the league phase, but their performances significantly declined during the Grand Finals.

It was an average event for popular organizations Global Esports, Team Tamilas, and Enigma Forever, as they ended up in 13th, 14th, and 16th positions, respectively.

