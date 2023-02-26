Genesis Esports, a newly formed team, has signed Punkk, Pukar, and Fierce to their PUBG New State Mobile roster. All three players are well known in the Indian gaming landscape as they previously competed in BGMI esports and hold several several titles.

The unforeseen ban on BGMI by the Indian government forced them to shift the focus of their esports careers to New State. They have been competing in PUBG New State for the past few months and have managed to find success and achieve impressive feats in a short time.

Genesis announces new PUBG New State Mobile roster

On February 25, Saturday, Genesis Esports announced their roster for New State Mobile saying:

"We are thrilled to announce that Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh, Pukar "Pukar" Singla, and Ritesh "Fierce" Nandwar have joined the Genesis family as our PUBG New State Roster! These three refused to never give up on their dreams and are ready to dominate in a new game. Together, they bring their skills, experience, and hunger for victory to every match they play, and they're set to take the esports world by storm."

They also stated that a fourth member of the squad will be revealed in a few days. The unit hopes for some big achievements in the upcoming tournaments.

Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh, Pukar "Pukar" Singla, and Ritesh "Fierce" Nandwar were part of Team XO's winning PUBG New State Pro Series, where they showcased absolute dominance. Organized by Nodwin Gaming and ESL, it was the biggest event associated with the title to be held in India till date. The squad was awarded a cash prize of ₹21 lakh.

However, right after the tournament, they left Team XO in a surprising move. Punkk and Fierce had been part of the organization since 2021, representing them in several BGMI tournaments. Both veterans are considered to be exceptional by fans of the battle royale title.

Pukar previously played for Skylightz Gaming and was a member of their BGMI lineup when they emerged as crown champions in BGIS 2021. He joined Team XO for the PUBG New State Pro Series and assisted his squad in becoming the champion of the contest. Sarang was the fourth member of that squad, and he has recently joined Team XSpark.

The meteoric rise of these players in the BGMI scene has been spectacular to watch, and they have achieved some impressive feats. Team XO made a name for themselves in the esport by obtaining several podium finishes in BGMI competitions, thanks to their players' show-stopping performances.

With the signing of these athletes, Genesis Esports will now focus on making their debut in the PUBG New State Mobile scene on a high note. Krafton recently released a new patch for the title and has made a lot of improvements to the in-game features.

