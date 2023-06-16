Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Grand Finals of the Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile commenced on Friday. Gods Reign continued its rampage and dominated on the first day with 103 points, becoming the sole team to surpass the triple-digit mark, securing a substantial lead of over 23 points ahead of the closest competitor. Meanwhile, Big Brother Esports showcased moments of exceptional gameplay and currently holds the second rank with 80 points.

Despite a slow start, GodLike secured the third position with 65 points. Enigma Gaming didn't have the best playoffs but started well in the finals and secured the fifth spot. On the other hand, Velocity Gaming is languishing at 11th.

Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile Finals Day 1 overview

Gods Reign made a strong impact by securing a victory in the first battle on Erangel. Sypher exhibited exceptional skills by eliminating six opponents, while Rexy took down four enemies. Despite adopting a more passive strategy, U4G managed to pick up second place with only two eliminations.

In the second bout of the Contest New State Finale, Big Brother Esports showcased its versatility with a split gameplay approach and emerged as the winner with 14 kills. Roach from Team Insane propelled his side to second place, while OR Esports settled for third with four frag points.

Day 1 points table of Snapdragon Conquest Finals (Image via Snapdragon)

Exhibiting immense patience, Team Atom emerged victorious in the third battle on the latest map of Lagna and notched up seven frags. While Big Brother Esports was eliminated in fourth place, the side's aggression secured a second-placed finish in the match standings with 10 frags.

Gods Reign continued its success by securing its second chicken dinner of the day in the fourth match held on Akinta. With 11 eliminations, the team dominated the battlefield. BB Esports yet again took a passive approach, finishing second but managing only two frags.

GodLike Esports achieved its first chicken dinner in the fifth round on Troi. The squad showed a balanced gameplay style and eliminated eight opponents. However, it was Gods Reign that accumulated an impressive 24 points and claimed the top spot on the leaderboard.

Enigma Gaming showcased its strategic rotations and emerged victorious in the sixth battle. Taking down 11 enemies, the side accumulated 26 points, securing the top position. Rising New State player Elixir from BB Esports demonstrated excellent trigger control and patient gameplay, leading his team to second place in the rankings.

Poll : 0 votes