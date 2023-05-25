Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile India 2023: Teams, format, schedule, prize pool, and more 

The Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile India 2023, a new invitational competition, is all set to commence on May 26 with a total of 32 professional teams from the nation. The organizer has allocated a substantial cash prize of ₹10 lakh to the prize pool.

The competition will span four weeks. 32 squads will fight for a spot in the Grand Finals during the three-week League Phase. Divided into four groups, they will clash on the first two days of each week, and the top 24 will advance to a one-day weekly Playoff. This format will apply to all three weeks of the League.

The best 16 teams, chosen based on the cumulative Playoff points, will participate in the Grand Finale, which is scheduled from June 16 to 18. The finalists will engage in stiff competition across 18 matches for this New State Mobile title.

Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile contestants

These are the 32 participating squads:

4Ever Esports ARK Esports ASLAA Esports BAD Devils Big Brother Esports Celsius Esports Team Chief YT Enigma Gaming Global Esports GodLike Esports Gods Reign Hyderabad Hydras Marcos Gaming Midwave Esports OR Esports Reckoning Esports Revenant Esports Team S8UL Team ATOM Genesis Team Insane Team MAVI Team Tamilas United 4 Glory Try Hard TWOB UDOG India Velocity Gaming XO UDA Team XSPARK Zero Gravity True Rippers

Fans can watch the matches of the tournament on Snapdragon Conquest's YouTube channel at 5 PM IST.

A few of the listed teams have several new players due to the confirmation of BGMI's re-release in the country and certain e-athletes changing their focus once again. However, some professional BGMI players, like Scout, Aditya, and Rayed, are still expected to participate in this tournament.

GodLike Esports fell short in the PUBG New State Battle Adda and came eighth overall. The team, which includes renowned players like Reflexor and Criminal, will be looking to bounce back. Revenant Esports was the winner of Battle Adda, but the two BGMI superstars in the winning roster, MJ and Sensei, will not be competing in the upcoming Invitational contest.

Team XSPARK, with their experienced roster of Scout, Sarang, Pukar, Syed, and Adita, will try to win their first New State Mobile tournament. Team S8UL, who also have a strong lineup, also has a good chance of clinching the title.

