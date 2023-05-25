Create

Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile India 2023: Teams, format, schedule, prize pool, and more 

By Gametube
Modified May 25, 2023 16:34 GMT
New State Invitational 2023 kicks off on May 26 (Image via Snapdragon)
New State Invitational 2023 kicks off on May 26. (Image via Snapdragon)

The Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile India 2023, a new invitational competition, is all set to commence on May 26 with a total of 32 professional teams from the nation. The organizer has allocated a substantial cash prize of ₹10 lakh to the prize pool.

The competition will span four weeks. 32 squads will fight for a spot in the Grand Finals during the three-week League Phase. Divided into four groups, they will clash on the first two days of each week, and the top 24 will advance to a one-day weekly Playoff. This format will apply to all three weeks of the League.

The best 16 teams, chosen based on the cumulative Playoff points, will participate in the Grand Finale, which is scheduled from June 16 to 18. The finalists will engage in stiff competition across 18 matches for this New State Mobile title.

Snapdragon Conquest New State Mobile contestants

These are the 32 participating squads:

  1. 4Ever Esports
  2. ARK Esports
  3. ASLAA Esports
  4. BAD Devils
  5. Big Brother Esports
  6. Celsius Esports
  7. Team Chief YT
  8. Enigma Gaming
  9. Global Esports
  10. GodLike Esports
  11. Gods Reign
  12. Hyderabad Hydras
  13. Marcos Gaming
  14. Midwave Esports
  15. OR Esports
  16. Reckoning Esports
  17. Revenant Esports
  18. Team S8UL
  19. Team ATOM
  20. Genesis
  21. Team Insane
  22. Team MAVI
  23. Team Tamilas
  24. United 4 Glory
  25. Try Hard
  26. TWOB
  27. UDOG India
  28. Velocity Gaming
  29. XO UDA
  30. Team XSPARK
  31. Zero Gravity
  32. True Rippers

Fans can watch the matches of the tournament on Snapdragon Conquest's YouTube channel at 5 PM IST.

A few of the listed teams have several new players due to the confirmation of BGMI's re-release in the country and certain e-athletes changing their focus once again. However, some professional BGMI players, like Scout, Aditya, and Rayed, are still expected to participate in this tournament.

GodLike Esports fell short in the PUBG New State Battle Adda and came eighth overall. The team, which includes renowned players like Reflexor and Criminal, will be looking to bounce back. Revenant Esports was the winner of Battle Adda, but the two BGMI superstars in the winning roster, MJ and Sensei, will not be competing in the upcoming Invitational contest.

Team XSPARK, with their experienced roster of Scout, Sarang, Pukar, Syed, and Adita, will try to win their first New State Mobile tournament. Team S8UL, who also have a strong lineup, also has a good chance of clinching the title.

Quick Links

Edited by Mohini Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...