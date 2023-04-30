Revenant Esports crowned champion of PUBG New State Battle Adda India

Revenant Esports emerged victorious in the PUBG New State Battle Adda after exhibiting their incredible teamwork throughout the two-day Grand Finale. Their decision to sign BGMI stars Sensei and MJ proved to be the right move as both players showcased their experience to win the event. The team amassed a total of 158 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners. Krafton awarded them the first prize of rupees five lakhs.

Hyderabad Hydras displayed extraordinary gameplay on the final day to achieve the runner-up seat with 151 points and bagged a cash prize of rupees two lakhs. Team S8UL also did their job perfectly and secured the third position with 135 points.

Marcos Gaming, without a Chicken Dinner, held the fourth spot with 125 points. Team MAVI, who was the leading scorer after Day 1, stumbled poorly and dropped to fifth place. OR and GodLike were seventh and eighth, respectively, after failing to perform in their few decisive games.

Rithvii from OR Esports was given the MVP award of rupees one lakh for his 66 kills and 11426 kills. He was also awarded ₹50K for taking the highest headshot. S8UL bagged the Captain Cool award and received ₹50K in prize money.

PUBG New State Battle Adda Grand Finals Day 2 highlights

S8UL was the leading team in the first game, claiming a 9-kill Chicken Dinner in Akinta map. Team Atom and Revenant Esports too had a fantastic opening as they bagged 20 and 16 points, respectively.

S8UL finished third in PUBG New State Battle Adda (Image via Krafton)

Team Atom delivered another banger by clinching a 14-kill Chicken Dinner and consolidating their ranking on the overall chart. Team Genesis secured 24 points, with 14 coming from frags. Razor’s six kills led GodLike to grab 19 points.

Aditya and Sarang exhibited great play and gained three kills each, leading Team Genesis to acquire a Chicken Dinner with nine eliminations. Midwave, despite not conquering the game, amassed 28 points.

Overall standings of PUBG New State Battle Adda Finals (Image via Krafton)

The fourth encounter was absolutely dominated by Hyderabad Hydras, who claimed a Chicken Dinner with 16 kills. Their athlete Sarkar bagged 12 individual eliminations, presenting his fabulous showings. Team S8UL and Revenant were unbeaten to survive longer in this match.

Top five athletes of Battle Adda (Image via Krafton)

Big Brother Esports and Team S8UL played perfectly in the fifth round, taking first and second spots there. Revenant played slowly as they obtained 10 position points and only one kill.

Revenant concluded its campaign with a decisive 11-kill Chicken Dinner. Midwave picked up 13 points, including one frag. S8UL and OR Esports also competed well in the end game of the PUBG New State Battle Adda.

