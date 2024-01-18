"So generous of you": OfflineTV's LilyPichu reacts to Ludwig saying he will fund her music video

Ludwig Ahgren, an American YouTuber and esports commentator, recently made a post expressing his desire to fund LilyPichu's music videos on X. In his post, the YouTuber stated that he would fund a music video for Lily if the post received twenty likes. The latter was surprised by the post and showed gratitude towards Ahgren by thanking him for his generosity.

LilyPichu is a voice actress and streamer who is a member of the OffliveTV content house. She is known for her musical talent and singing voice. Recently, she performed a live music video on her stream, which was well-received by viewers. Ludwig, who has hosted many events in the past, offered to fund Lily's video, which some viewers interpreted as a collaboration between the two. The latter was surprised by his offer.

"oh my gosh really??? that’s so generous of you thank you."

Expand Tweet

"Legend": Fans react to Ludwig's offer to fund LilyPichu's music video

Ludwig is known for hosting and funding events in collaboration with streamers and YouTubers. More recently, he spoke about hosting a million-dollar poker tournament at MrBeast's house and even organized the Valorant Invitational 2 as a collab with Tarik. The Invitational was held on January 13 and 14 on Tarik's livestream and had a prize pool of $50000.

Ever since Ludwig's X post about LilyPichu, viewers and fans have been convinced that the YouTuber wants to fund her music video due to his target of only twenty likes, given he boasts over 1.7M followers on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Many flooded the post with comments and were excited about the YouTuber's decision to fund Lily and to see the collaboration. One X user hailed the YouTuber as a 'legend.'

"What a legend."

Expand Tweet

This user spoke about how the YouTuber wanted to fund the video as the target was easy to achieve.

Expand Tweet

One user was excited about the funding of the music video and, at the same time, joked about how the YouTuber could scam Lily.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions and comments on the post.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ahgren has faced his fair share of controversial moments within the content creator community and with other streamers. Recently, he got sued by Nintendo and was sent a letter of Notice of Infringement of Intellectual Property.