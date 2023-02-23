"So hyped": Ninja joins GameSquare Esports Inc as chief innovation officer

Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was recently named the chief innovation officer at the esports company GameSquare. He will reportedly spearhead the company's growth while continuing to stream under the Complexity brand.

The streamer announced the news on Twitter, where he shared a video from the official GamesSquare account with a caption praising them for what they've done for the gaming industry.

He wrote:

"SO hyped to be joining the amazing team @GSQesports. They've built something amazing and I can't wait to be a part of what's next!!"

"Want to build the next big thing in gaming": Ninja talks about giving back to the gaming community as he joins GameSquare

As one of the OG video game streamers, Ninja has become one of the most iconic figures in the gaming space. The blue-haired Fortnite pro has been on multiple talk shows and was instrumental in giving video games a much wider appeal through his big collaborations with celebrities like Drake.

On his journey to becoming a video game icon, Ninja has always talked about giving back to the community. In his GameSquare announcement video, he referred to this same impetus as the driving force that made him join the organization:

"I've never lost my passion for this space and my love for giving back to the next generation of fans and creators. And now, get ready for my next big move. I'm taking my skills to the corporate world as the Chief Innovation Officer of GameSquare. We have some great things in store, it's gonna be epic."

With his stellar track record of being in the thick of the sporting and gaming world, Ninja will surely be an asset to GameSquare as he leads its innovation team.

Jerry Jones, a major shareholder in the company and Dallas Cowboys owner, praised the streamer in a statement, calling him the perfect candidate for the role:

“Innovation and success often depend on big, bold moves. When it comes to gaming, Ninja is a reflection of that approach"

In the same press release, GameSquare launched an incubator project called Ninja Labs, which will be headed by the gamer.

Here's more of what the Twitch star had to say about joining the company:

"I want to build the next big thing in gaming, and I found that in GameSquare."

Fan reactions to the news

Fans and fellow creators were quite pleased with the announcement. Here are a few reactions to it on Twitter:

Ninja has had one of the most successful streaming careers of all time. He still holds the number two spot on the list of Twitch streamers with the most subscribers of all time.

Here's a brief recap of his illustrious career thus far.

