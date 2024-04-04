"So, kids are being stupid again" - Asmongold fires shots at young Kick streamer Kizzy's contentious antics

Zack “Asmongold” is one of the many content creators who discovered the hostile behavior of Kizzy online. Kizzy is a 14-year old Kick streamer who was recently banned for harassing people in public during his IRL streams. It’s gained the attention of quite a few content creators, who decried the young man’s actions in public.

The young Kick streamer, known as nokizzycsp on the platform, has gained quite a bit of internet fame through his negative actions, but Asmongold was far from impressed. Before watching the clip, he noted he had heard about it online, saying:

“So, kids are being stupid again.”

Asmongold discovers controversial 14-year old Kick streamer Kizzy

(Clip begins at 00:23:03

Although there's more than one clip of Kizzy menacing people in public, Asmongold found the one where he was harassing people by putting his hands in their food as he walked by. This would of course lead to the woman getting up and confronting the young Kick streamers for their behavior. Asmongold succinctly explained the situation for his audience:

“So this is some stupida** kid, and so he puts his hands in people’s food, and then he walks away.”

In the clip Asmongold watched, the woman threatened to throw all the streamer’s phones in the garbage, as they continued to say rude things and harass the woman, long after the incident initially passed.

The Twitch streamer laughed as the woman in the video got in the faces of the kids. The confrontation became heated, and it seemed as if the older woman and Kizzy were going to fight.

The young children running the stream constantly insulted the woman, calling her a nobody, while she tried to take their phones for filming her, and sticking their hands in her food. After it ended, Zack discussed his feelings about violence:

“I don’t justify and like, I’m not a fan of violence, but I’m as close as I can be to a fan of violence, in this situation. Like, if there was a time for violence of any time, I feel like it would be right now.”

Ultimately, the streamer would get banned for his harassment of other people in his IRL stream. Other content creators like MoistCr1TiKaL have weighed in, noting that the streamer is just 14 and is already “becoming a scourge”.

At the time of writing, Kizzy (nokizzycsp) remains banned on the Kick platform for his actions taken in his most recent Twitch stream.