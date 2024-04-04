"Trying to get that clout through being a piece of s**t" - MoistCr1TiKaL slams young Kick streamer Kizzy for harassing people on stream

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has commented on young Kick streamer Kizzy's controversial antics. For context, Kizzy went viral on April 3, 2024, after several clips from his IRL broadcast surfaced on social media. One of the videos showed the content creator harassing a woman at a restaurant by tampering with her food and grabbing it.

The individual eventually confronted Kizzy, telling him not to touch people's food and sternly instructing his cameraman to stop filming the incident.

Kizzy responded by calling her a "nobody" and threatening to assault her. He said:

"Who do you think you are? You are a nobody. Who the f**k are you? No, you're not touching my f**king phone. If you touch my phone, I'm actually going to do something. Back the f**k up! (The individual responds, 'What are you going to do? Beat me up?') I will!"

In a YouTube video titled, Streamers Have Ruined A Generation, MoistCr1TiKaL slammed Kizzy's shenanigans, saying that the streamer was "becoming a scourge." He remarked:

"This young whipper-snapper can't be older than 11 years old, and he's already becoming a scourge. He's trying to do what all of the other public nuisance streamers do, by just being a societal hemorrhoid. He still has his baby teeth! He hasn't even gotten his adult teeth yet, and he's already doing this s**t."

MoistCr1TiKaL also said Kizzy was clout-chasing by being a "piece of s**t:

"He's just trying to get that clout through being a piece of s**t."

"This is not acceptable at all!" - MoistCr1TiKaL goes off at young Kick streamer Kizzy after his controversial antics go viral on the internet

At the one-minute mark of the aforementioned YouTube video, MoistCr1TiKaL asserted that Kizzy had to be called out for his actions. He explained:

"Now you're probably thinking to yourself, 'Charles, are you really going to be insulting an 11-year-old here?' And the answer is a resounding absolutely. This needs to be... squashed. You've got to put the kibosh on this immediately to learn that this is not acceptable at all! So absolutely, I will be insulting this kid and the entire goof-troop that travels with him for these streams."

Timestamp: 01:10

According to MoistCr1TiKaL, Kizzy's channel on Kick had been suspended:

"Now he has, thankfully, been banned for this, which is one of the very few times that I've ever seen Kick ban someone. I imagine it's not a perma ban. But it 100% should be. I guess we'll have to wait and see if it is."

For more context, Kizzy appeared on Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on's" broadcast on March 14, 2024. The two got into a heated argument, and N3on threatened to dox and sexually assault the content creator.