Young Kick streamer Kizzy faces backlash for harassing people on stream, his channel goes offline later

On April 3, 2024, a Kick streamer named "Kizzy" gained attention on social media after videos of him harassing people during his broadcast were posted. For those unaware, Kizzy appeared as a guest on controversial internet personality Ragnesh "N3on's" livestream on March 14, 2024, and his altercation with the content creator went viral.

The Kick streamers engaged in a heated back-and-forth, during which Kizzy threatened to assault N3on and his girlfriend Sam Frank. He said:

"Shut the f**k up! I'll beat the s**t out of you and your fat girlfriend. That fat s**t. I'll smack in her face, too, b**ch! (N3on responds, 'On god, I'll dox your entire family. What's your name?') You're not doing s**t. Shut the f**k up, bro. Suck my d**k, bro, you're a b**ch. You f**king pu**y. Kizzy, bro. My name is Kizzy. Kizzy is my name, bruh."

After hearing this, N3on threatened Kizzy with doxing and sexual assault. The Indian-American personality's antics led to his channel being temporarily banned from the Stake-backed platform.

Earlier today (April 3, 2024), several clips from Kizzy's IRL stream circulated on X, during which the Kick streamer could be seen harassing a few individuals.

Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky shared a 25-second video showing the young content creator engaging in a physical altercation with one person.

Commenting on Kizzy's shenanigans, Jake Lucky tweeted:

"Might be time to raise the streaming age requirement."

Expand Tweet

"If you touch my phone, I'm actually going to do something" - Kick streamer Kizzy harasses an individual by taking their food, gets confronted

On the same day (April 3, 2024), X user @DramaAlert posted a 58-second video in which Kick streamer Kizzy was seen tampering with and grabbing another individual's food while dining at a restaurant.

He remarked:

"Taking that b**ch's food."

The person eventually confronted Kizzy, demanding that the content creator and his cameraman stop filming them:

"Put your hand in my food again, I'm throwing all of your f**king (the person assaults the Kick streamer's cameraman)... don't put your hand on my food again! Do not do that! You don't do that to people! Stop filming me. Who the f**k are you?!"

Expand Tweet

Kizzy responded by threatening to assault the individual. He said:

"Who do you think you are? You are a nobody. Who the f**k are you? No, you're not touching my f**king phone. If you touch my phone, I'm actually going to do something. Back the f**k up! (The individual responds, 'What are you going to do? Beat me up?') I will!"

Kizzy's channel as of April 3, 2024 (Image via Kick.com)

At the time of writing, Kizzy's channel (nokizzycsp) on Kick was inaccessible.