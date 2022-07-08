Sodapoppin notices xQc celebrating Stake's name on Mogul Money Live

Thomas "Sodapoppin" shared a comical moment on his latest stream after catching xQc celebrating the name of popular gambling website: stake.com.

A crowd member mentioned the website to answer a question on Ludwig's game show, Mogul Money. Sodapoppin was among the three contestants in the round, with the other two being Mizkif and Fuslie.

The lattermost eventually claimed the penultimate round of the game show, while Mizkif and Soda were stuck in last. Furthermore, Soda finished with an astonishing negative 5000 point mark.

Sodapoppin catches xQc celebrating the name of a gambling website

Last week, the 28-year-old American Twitch streamer partook in the Mogul Money gameshow at the YouTube Theater. The event was considered a smashing success, with other popular streamers such as xQc, Pokimane, Sykkuno and Mizkif gracing the occasion.

Soda was among the three participants in the penultimate round of the show, along with Miz and Fuslie. However, the streamer delivered an abysmal performance, ending up with a negative 5000 points.

In a recent stream, the Austin-born YouTuber and Twitch streamer reacted to a clip many people may have missed. In the round, Mizkif is seen bringing in a random audience member to answer a question about a video hosting website that Mr. Beast has previously used. The audience member, named Anna, gave an incorrect response:

"What is...stake?"

Soda quickly noticed how xQc jumped in glee even though it was an incorrect answer. The reason behind the Canadian's sudden elation was due to his extensive usage of the gambling website. Seeing xQc jump in ecstasy, Soda quipped:

"Wait for it...she said stake.com...look at xQc (followed by laugher)...I love it!"

xQc's hilarious reaction amuses fans

Following months of teasing, fans were excited to see the show. However, much like Soda, many seemed amused at the sight of xQc jumping in joy even at an incorrect answer. They chimed in with their reactions on Reddit:

Sodapoppin is presently among the most followed streamers on Twitch, with well over eight million. Coupled with that, he has a YouTube channel that boasts over 1.1 million subscribers. The streamer is renowned for playing games such as Raft, Diablo, and Among Us. Soda's YouTube channel also features a ton of his reactions to Reddit and meme posts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far