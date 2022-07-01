Sodapoppin receives hilarious musical donation while playing Cuphead

Chance "Sodapoppin", while playing Cuphead, received a hilarious donation that threw the streamer off his game. The donation talked about how bad he was at the game, which may be nothing new, but it was musical.

There are a wide variety of AI voices and styles to have Twitch donations read to, but the “Tenor” AI fits perfectly with the game while also roasting the streamer.

Sodapoppin receives a musical interlude while playing Cuphead

(Clip begins at 4:34:33)

A wide variety of AI voices were used to send in donations during Sodapoppin's Twitch stream while he played Cuphead, but Twitch user huxtab’s 5 dollar donation may have been one of the best in the entire stream.

While going through the Cuphead stage “Treetop Trouble,” Soda had spent nearly 20 minutes trying to get through the stage with no success. In addition to the enemies that constantly plague the player at this stage, a giant woodpecker occasionally leers down from the top of the screen to try and peck Cuphead.

While some donations were trolling him, none went to the same level. Using the AI musical bot, “Tenor,” the user sent a donation to Sodapoppin. This was unlike anything the streamer had received thus far.

“(Tenor:) Soda’s s**t at this game, Soda’s s**t at this game. He’s blowing my f**king ear drums with this child like screams.”

It also came at a perfect time, when the streamer was trying to duck and dodge through a bunch of rolling ladybugs while also trying to use the pink ones to leap to safety. As soon as the donation began singing, he had just restarted the stage.

“What the f**k? Wait, what? What?! How’d that even happen? Wait, what?”

Sodapoppin was completely baffled by the donation being used to sing and taunt him, but the chat absolutely loved it, laughing at the donation. It seemed to take the streamer off his game, but he would finally complete the stage after a few more tries, at the very least.

Reddit learns about singing AI on LivestreamFails

The clip was both comical and a learning experience when it came to the LivestreamFails subreddit. One commenter assumed it was a "webm" that Tenor made, but a response said that while they don’t know what "webm file" was, they did think it was a text-to-speech system, thanks to “Tenor” being at the start of the donation.

Another user would confirm that it was an AI text-to-speech system trained to sing instead of simply talk. That way, users can create truly unique donation messages, like the one Sodapoppin received while playing Cuphead.

There are many voices in the AI system, from Bart Simpson, Hasan, and Eminem to content creators like LinusTechTips, Moist, and HasanAbi.

The technology that creates artificial intelligence voices is apparently getting better and better. One Redditor thought this was entirely too realistic. The voice did sound like a real singing voice, other than it getting caught up during the swearing part at the end of the donation.

While it was a brief instance across a five-hour Cuphead playthrough, it was a hilarious moment that broke up a bit of the stress and frustration the streamer was feeling as they admitted they just wanted to progress through the level. If nothing else, his chat absolutely loved the musical donation from the Tenor AI text-to-speech bot.

