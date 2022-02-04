"We west side spreadsheet gang" donation message highlights xQc's entertaining Cities: Skylines streams

Felix Lengyel, known by most as “xQc”, has recently taken to playing Cities: Skylines on stream, and it’s led to some pretty funny donations. While many of them get the streamer to chuckle or laugh, this particular clipped donation sent him into a hysterical fit of laughter.

The donation before this elicited a chuckle, but it was nothing compared to the “west side spreadsheet gang” donation.

“Ah, the illusion of change, from Roundabout City to Intersection City. Residents of Row 5, Column B, meet me at Row 9, Column A. If you live in Column C, don't bother bozo, we west side spreadsheet gang"

xQc receives hilarious donation during Cities: Skylines stream

(Clip begins at 2:47:45)

The chat was, of course, trolling xQc during the stream, teasing him for building a road over their houses, among other jokes. The donations came in steadily, and Felix got a solid chuckle out of one.

It used a voice similar to Knuckles the Echidna, when saying they used to live in Flint, Michigan, and that the town here is so much better since they can’t die of toxic water. Then the next donation dropped, using the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog. The declaration of the “west side spreadsheet gang” was too much.

Felix laughed incredibly hard, pounding his chair so hard the camera shook, and he slid down, almost falling over. It took several moments for the streamer to compose himself, finally saying, “Kay, good one dude,” before laughing again.

The entire chat popped off with “WSSG” and “West Side Spread Sheet Gang”, creating a truly hilarious moment.

Reddit agrees that xQc’s Cities streams have incredible donations

Reddit seemed to agree that Cities: Skylines streams by Felix are among his absolute best when it comes to clever and funny donations. However, only one game seems to beat it in Reddit’s eyes, and that’s Total Lockdown.

Some people are just surprised that they actually laughed at donations made to an xQc stream, but here they are laughing anyway. Others were in public, trying not to bust out laughing from the clip.

Others were a little confused, not sure what the voices were supposed to be in the audio donations. Nobody seemed quite sure who the donation voices were supposed to be.

Redditors just think the content has been gold, and the donations have been enjoyable to hear, especially this one.

The “Shadow” donations were ultimately the best in the stream.

The question of whether or not the game is any good also came up, to which several people said yes, it’s the best city-builder on the market.

It was a brief, but hysterical moment in the stream, and it brought laughter and perhaps a new meme to the streamer’s Cities: Skylines adventures.

