Sodapoppin fails to prepare for a sponsored segment on stream, hilarity ensues

Thomas "Sodapoppin" made a comical error in his recent stream by not preparing for a sponsorship deal.

Sponsorship deals are part and parcel for most streamers on YouTube and Twitch, and they are often seen presenting a video segment of their sponsor to showcase the services that they provide.

Thomas, like other streamers too, was ready to share about the services of his sponsor, except he did not prepare any presentation or video before his audience.

Sodapoppin struggles to talk about his sponsor

The 28-year-old Twitch streamer from Austin, Texas, hilariously failed to explain the services that his sponsor, NORD VPN, had to offer.

In the stream uploaded on Tuesday, Sodapoppin was seen playing the game Dead by Daylight. He decided to give a shout out to his sponsor during it, which is typically done in the form of a video presentation or segment that the streamer interjects within the rest of the livestream.

Just as he was about to start playing the game, he tried explaining the VPN services, which led to a bit of a struggle. The 28-year-old said:

"By the way guys, if guys need a VPN you could check out NORD VPN, uh, you can get VPN that lets you do stuff... That you couldn't do where you currently are...There is a link in the description..."

To make the whole dialogue even funnier, he forgot the referral 'code' that will allow the user to obtain discount upon buying the service. He added:

"uh, code something...there's a code. I just don't know what it is. Code...soda...right? or code sodapoppin...sodapoppin , that's my name. Hey, NORD VPN, bada-bing check that s**t out, it's there, hell yeah"

(Timestamp: 3:34:19)

In addition to his comical delivery, the whole sequence was made even funnier with the game's eerie cut-scene playing in the background and people crawling on the floor. Menacing images of characters were also popping up here and there on the screen.

Dead by Daylight is a survival horror strategy game produced and developed by Artificial Mind and Movement.

Fans react to Sodapoppin struggling with the sponsored segment

Fans found the whole sequence of dialogic representations of the sponsor to be extremely funny. The clip was uploaded onto the popular Reddit page called r/LivestreamFail by user u/Ranother. These are the few of the funny comments that the viewers added under the post:

Sodapoppin regularly uploads to his Twitch channel, has over 8.8 million followers, and most of his streams are 5-6 hours long. He also has a YouTube channel with over a million subscribers.

