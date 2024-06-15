Solo Leveling Arise Meilin Fisher release speculation

Meilin Fisher is an upcoming character in Solo Leveling Arise. Netmarble announced the arrival of this next Hunter in the Developer’s Note of June 12, 2024, Finally, to Demon’s Castle. The Developer’s Note has promised some exciting new content in addition to the new Hunter. They revealed a new event, the Grand Summer Festival, game mode, and Workshop of Brilliant Light, among others.

This article will provide a speculative release date for Meilin in Solo Leveling Arise and cover some leaks. Additionally, it will contain information that Netmarble has revealed in the Developer's Note.

When may Meilin Fisher possibly release in Solo Leveling Arise?

Meilin's custom as revealed in the title's Developer's Note by Netmarble. (image via Netmarble)

Meilin Fisher will be available in the next update of Solo Leveling Arise. We can speculate that Netmarble will introduce Fisher’s banner after the current Rate-Up banner of Alicia Blanche and Min Byung-Gu ends on June 19, 2024, at 00:00 UTC+0.

Alicia Blanche’s Rate-Up banner also went live after Cha Hae-In’s banner ended on May 29, 2024, at 00:00 UTC+0. Based on this, we can speculate that Fisher’s banner will be available on June 20, 2024, after Alicia’s Rate-Up banner ends. If that’s the case, she will be available to obtain from her Rate-Up banner and will be an SSR Hunter. Players can save up their Essence Stones to pull her.

Netmarble has revealed some information about Fisher in the Developer’s Note. She is an American Hunter named Bella Fisher, also known as the Aquamarine Ripple “Meilin Fisher.” Fisher is in search of her biological parents, which has led her to China. Additionally, Netmarble also revealed her customs in the Developer’s Note.

Solo Leveling Arise Meilin Fisher leaks

Some leaks about Fisher have surfaced on X. AlphaLeaker suggests that Fisher will be the Hunter who deals Water elemental damage. If so, players will have one more Water-type character added to the current roster of Han-Song Yi, Anna Ruiz, Lee Joohee, Nam Chae-Young, Seo Jiwoo, and Alicia Blanche.

She might be one of the major characters for a team centered around water-type characters. Moreover, she will be of great help in defeating The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus, and farming artifacts.

