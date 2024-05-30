Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

For the best Alicia Blanche build in Solo Leveling Arise, players should focus on boosting their Critical Hit Rate, Attack, and elemental damage. Alicia is an SSR Hunter belonging to the Mage class, who specializes in dealing Water elemental damage. Her skills can freeze enemies and apply the Ice Body Armor effect, which applies shields to team members and removes debuffs.

Players can pull her on her time-limited banner, Ice Witch, till June 16, 2024. Those who want to get her can use Rate-Up Draw tickets or Essence Stones. For those who have already pulled her, this article provides the artifacts, weapons, and more for the best Alicia Blanche build.

Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche build guide: Best Artifacts for the Ice Witch

Recommended artifacts for Alicia Blanche. (Image via Netmarble)

Alicia Blanche is a must-have SSR character in Solo Leveling Arise. The Core Attack, Frost Arrow, is the most fearsome and lethal move in her kit. At the base level, it deals 1050% water damage, and her Passive makes it even more dangerous.

Alicia's Passive applies the Frost effect (stackable) on her whenever she uses Eternal Frost (QTE Skill), Winter Storm (Basic Skill), or Ice Needle (Basic Skill). Alicia consumes three stacks of the Frost and converts her Core Attack, Frost Arrow, to Bitter Cold Spear. The transformed Core Attack’s damage increases by 60% per stack (up to 180%).

The artifact sets in Solo Leveling Arise that boost Critical Hit Rate, damage, elemental damage, attacking stats, and grant defense penetration are best for Alicia Blanche's build. Here is the list of the best artifacts for her:

Body-Set:

Toughness: Alicia’s Critical Hit Rate increases by 8% when equipped with two pieces from this set. The 4-set effect increases her Critical Hit damage by 32%. It is the recommended set for the best Alicia Blanche build.

Alicia’s Critical Hit Rate increases by 8% when equipped with two pieces from this set. The 4-set effect increases her Critical Hit damage by 32%. It is the recommended set for the best Alicia Blanche build. Solid Foundation: This artifact’s 2-set effect increases Alicia’s Basic Attack damage by 18%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect boosts her Core Attack’s damage by 18%. Additionally, when any of her attacks hit, it charges her Core Gauge by 60. It’s best to equip four sets of Solid Foundation for those who want to use it due to its Core Attack’s damage boost.

This artifact’s 2-set effect increases Alicia’s Basic Attack damage by 18%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect boosts her Core Attack’s damage by 18%. Additionally, when any of her attacks hit, it charges her Core Gauge by 60. It’s best to equip four sets of Solid Foundation for those who want to use it due to its Core Attack’s damage boost. Armed: When Alicia Blanche equips two sets of this artifact, her attack increases by 5%. Its 4-set effect causes her to ignore 15% of the target’s defense while she attacks, allowing her to deal increased damage.

Accessory-Set:

Champion of the Field: The accessory’s 2-set effect increases Alicia’s attack by 5% for 4 seconds every time she lands a Critical Hit. On the other hand, its 4-set effect causes the Attack increase effect to stack up to four times.

The accessory’s 2-set effect increases Alicia’s attack by 5% for 4 seconds every time she lands a Critical Hit. On the other hand, its 4-set effect causes the Attack increase effect to stack up to four times. Executioner: Its 2-set effect increases Alicia’s damage by 8% when her HP falls below 40%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect increases the damage by 20% when her HP falls below 70%.

Its 2-set effect increases Alicia’s damage by 8% when her HP falls below 40%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect increases the damage by 20% when her HP falls below 70%. Both accessory sets are best for Alicia. Players can equip the Toughness set and pair it with either Champion of the Field or Executioner. On the other hand, Solid Foundation and Armed are the best alternatives for the best Alicia Blanche build in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche build guide: Best Weapons for the Ice Witch

Best weapon for Alicia Blanche in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

The recommended weapon for the best Alicia Blanche build is her Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise, SSR The Witch of Snowstorm. At base level, the weapon increases her Core Attack damage by 10%. Additionally, it increases Water damage by 5% for 20 seconds whenever her skill activates the Ice Body Armor effect (Cools down in 30 seconds).

For F2P options, players can use SR Steel Axe, which increases Alicia's Core Attack damage by 9% (at base level). They can also use SR Steel Bow, which increases Alicia's Critical Hit damage by 9% (at base level), or SR Steel Longsword, which boosts Alicia's elemental weakness damage by 4.5% (at base level). The Steel Longsword will be the most effective when facing bosses weak to the Water element.

Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche build guide: Best teams

Min Byung-Gu and Baek Yoonho are among the best team mates for Alicia Blanche. (Image via Netmarble)

Players can pair the following Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise with Alicia:

Min Byung-Gu (SSR): Min-Byung Gu can increase all team members’ Critical Hit Rate with his Ultimate. He can also increase the damage enemies take and heal allies.

Min-Byung Gu can increase all team members’ Critical Hit Rate with his Ultimate. He can also increase the damage enemies take and heal allies. Seo-Jiwoo (SSR): Seo-Jiwoo inflicts the weak Break damage and applies Shield to all enemies.

Seo-Jiwoo inflicts the weak Break damage and applies Shield to all enemies. Nam Chae-Young (SR): Nam Chae-Young deals heavy and medium Break damage and freezes enemies.

Nam Chae-Young deals heavy and medium Break damage and freezes enemies. Baek-Yoonho (SSR): Baek-Yoonho can inflict medium and heavy Break damage to enemies and decrease their defenses.

Min Byung-Gu is the best team member for Alicia Blanche's build in Solo Leveling Arise. His Critical Hit Rate buff allows Alicia to deal more damage. Similarly, Baek-Yoonho is also best for Alicia due to his ability to apply a defense debuff on enemies.

Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche build guide: Skill-upgrading priority

Alicia Blanche's skills can freeze enemies and apply shields to all enemies. (Image via Netmarble)

For the best Alicia Blanche build in Solo Leveling Arise, players can upgrade Alicia's skills in this order:

Winter Storm (Basic Skill) > Frost Arrow (Core Attack) > Ice Needle (Basic Skill) > Touch of Winter (Basic Attack) > Absolute Zero (Ultimate Skill) > Eternal Frost (QTE) > Ice Detonation (Support)

Alicia’s Basic Skill, Winter Storm, inflicts the Freeze effect on enemies and applies Shield to the overall team while dealing 1040% damage (at base level). It is the best move in her kit; it can debuff enemies, buff allies, and deal immense damage simultaneously.

That concludes our Alicia Blanche build guide in Solo Leveling Arise. Interested players can check out Cha Hae-In build guide here.

