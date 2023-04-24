"Some girls are so hideous, it just puts in a bad mood" - xQc gives hot take on livestream

Twitch star Felix "xQc" dedicated a livestream on April 23, 2023, to playing Minecraft. While attempting to set a new speedrunning record, the streamer stated that some "weird s**t" was going on on his Twitter account, claiming that he was being tagged by several OnlyFans (OF) content creators.

The French-Canadian personality expressed his displeasure with the situation and asked the creators to "go back to their caves." After expressing his annoyance and hatred for it, xQc remarked:

"Bro... listen, man. I don't mean to be... I don't want to be disrespectful. Okay? It's not like that. I just feel like... some girls are so hideous, okay, that like... it just puts in a bad mood. Like... you know?"

"It goes for guys and girls" - xQc gives hot take on OF content creators

At the 07:52 hour mark of his broadcast on April 23, xQc initiated a conversation about some of his observations on his Twitter handle:

"Bro, the weird s**t has been happening. Brother, on some of my posts, I get, like, tagged in like... the most f**king ugliest OF girls keep tagging me, on my posts. and they just thirst-trap me. Bro, you are f**king ugly! I don't give a f**k! What is wrong with them? Go back to your f**king cave, yo! Jesus, man! Oh man, it's so annoying. I hate that s**t so much! I just hate it and it's cringe."

Timestamp: 07:52:55

Moments later, the former Overwatch pro remarked about some girls "being so hideous" that it forces a "bad mood." He provided a rationale for his sentiments and explained:

"I mean, it goes for guys and girls. Like, dude... like, I don't know. When they're trying to be like, sexy and all, dude. And they're just ugly, I don't know, dude! It's like worse than not; dude! No? Well, whatever man. It's kind of crazy. What? Am I not allowed to call people ugly these days?"

Fans react to streamer's take

xQc's take was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which became a hot topic of conversation on the streamer-focused forum. Here's a snapshot of some of the most relevant comments:

Community members on the streamer-focused subreddit sharing their thoughts on Felix's take (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

xQc is one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming sphere, best known for playing various games on his channel. He is currently engaged in a heated Minecraft speedrunning rivalry with fellow Twitch personality Sebastian "Forsen."

Readers can learn more about it by clicking here.

