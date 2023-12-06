"Someone posts literal p*rn to s*xually harass me" - Kris Tyson reveals getting harassed on X, accuses Elon Musk of "enabling transphobia"

Popular YouTuber and MrBeast-member Kris Tyson (formerly Chris) used their X account to share a rather troubling message, tagging Elon Musk, the current owner of the social media platform. Despite enduring a barrage of criticism from the online community, Kris took to their X account to disclose that certain individuals had posted explicit content intending to harass them online.

The post was a reaction to Kris responding to critics accusing them of depriving their child (Tucker) of a father. However, Kris clarified:

"'Kris abandoned her child' mfers when I just flew all around the world all week to film, and am now I’m taking a 3 day break to spend time with Tucker and then flying back to meet back up with the boys for the finale."

Kris responds to critics online (Image via X/@kristyson_)

They further posted this concerning message, revealing that they had been a victim of online harassment and cyber assault:

Kris tags Elon Musk following recent harassment (Image via X/Kristyson_)

"He’s actively enabling transphobia" - Kris Tyson slams Elon Musk in their latest post

Since announcing the commencement of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), Kris Tyson has swiftly become one of the most polarizing figures within the YouTube community. While the majority, including MrBeast, have embraced and accepted their choice, right-wing media has also criticized her for it.

Recently, Kris Tyson shared on her X account that a particular individual sent her graphic and explicit content with the intent to harass and disturb her. In fact, the YouTuber went so far as to call out the former X CEO Elon Musk, accusing him of enabling transphobia:

"Yeah it’s obvious he’s actively enabling transphobia. Doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be called out."

Kris calls out Elon Musk for supposedly making grounds for transphobia (Image via X/@Kristyson_)

What did the community say?

Kris's post garnered a range of comments from their fanbase and the online community in general. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to Kris's latest post on X (Image via X/@Kristyson_)

The owner of Tesla and SpaceX has recently found himself embroiled in a series of controversies related to his oversight of X. He was even observed liking a few posts that have caused distress within the LGBTQ+ community. Despite facing heat from the online community, he has maintained that he is not transphobic.