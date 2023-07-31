"It’s so obvious you’re feelin' yourself" - Kris Tyson sharing six-month update being on HRT garners praise on the internet

In April 2023, Kris Tyson (formerly known as Chris) shared on her Twitter account that she had commenced hormone replacement therapy (HRT) around two months prior. Yesterday (July 30), the content creator finally provided an update by sharing a comparison of her before and after pictures, prompting a flurry of positive and encouraging messages.

Despite facing challenges and encountering toxic online comments during her transition, Kris Tyson remains true to herself and continues to express her identity freely. Seeing her recent post, one user commented:

"Oh b**ch you’re gorgeous, it’s so obvious you’re feelin yourself. Congratulations!"

Twitter users send their positive messages (Image via @Kristyson_/Twitter)

Kris Tyson shares before and after images of her gender transition journey

Kris Tyson, one of the notable members of the MrBeast crew, shared a comparison picture on her Twitter account, depicting her appearance from before she began hormone replacement therapy (HRT) six months ago and how she looks now. Here's the post:

Kris Tyson recently appeared on the renowned YouTuber Anthony Padilla's podcast. It marked the first time Kris had been seen publicly wearing full women's clothing since her gender transformation.

For those wondering, HRT involves taking hormones that are typically associated with the gender the receiver identifies with. In the case of Kris, she has been receiving doses of estrogen (to develop feminine characteristics).

During the interview, she candidly discussed her journey and the various challenges she encountered along the way. Despite facing criticism, particularly from far-right individuals, Kris remains determined in her journey. Here is the link to the interview:

Kris's recent Twitter update (July 31) has generated an impressive response from her followers. The post has received over 6K comments and 114K likes, indicating her content's significant impact and engagement on her audience. Following are some of the notable reactions:

Kiyana 🏳️‍⚧️ @SlayzKiana @kristyson_ Congrats!! You look so much happier, we’re so proud of u queen 🫶🏼

Benjamin Andrews (he/him) @TheJavaHacker @kristyson_ Congratulations Kris! Looks like everything is going well for you, and I hope it continues to go smoothly :)

Ari Drennen @AriDrennen @kristyson_ Congratulations! It’s amazing how fast those early changes hit

Vaush @VaushV @kristyson_ The right is petrified, their ideology is crumbling

Sys ☆♪ @SystemBias @kristyson_ Your transition is going so well, Kris 🧡

Kris remains affiliated with Jimmy "MrBeast" and continues to be part of the team. She was last seen in Jimmy's video titled Train Vs Giant Pit, which was uploaded on July 8, 2023.

MrBeast has publicly expressed his stance on the matter, affirming that Kris is his friend and that he stands against any form of transphobia.