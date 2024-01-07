"Sorry mama": Sneako's mom texts him to "stop being offensive" after rant against disabled pregnant woman

Nicolas "Sneako" launched into a rant after watching a video of a disabled pregnant woman on his stream, and the clip went viral on X courtesy of DramaAlert. Sneako was reacting to clips uploaded on his fan discord server, known as the Love Speech Server, when he came across one featuring a disabled woman recorded during the eighteenth week of her pregnancy.

The streamer immediately made a few contentious comments questioning the contents of the clip.

"One of you f**ks actually did it?!... Which one of you f**ks n*tted inside a r****d, bro?"

After his rant, Sneako began receiving texts from people, with one of them coming from his mother:

"My mom said stop being offensive. Chat, say I'm sorry to my mama. Say 'Sorry mama.' Mama I'm just joking."

Nicolas "Sneako" has proven to be a controversial figure in the streaming world. While reacting to the clip in question, the streamer seemingly addressed the pregnant woman's partner. Then, Sneako posed a lot of questions, which eventually cascaded into a heated monologue that included usage of the "R-word":

"Who got her pregnant? Who allowed this? Who's filming this? What f**k- Which one of you f**ks n*tted inside a r****d, bro? Like, one of you was sick enough to do it."

The streamer claimed that the person who got the woman pregnant should be "ashamed":

"You should be ashamed of that. That's something you should do like in an alley behind a dumpster, and then you just feel guilt forever and then you give her money to shut up, or you give her drugs to make her forget about it. You probably don't need that much of a dose."

Sneako's past controversies

Sneako's contentious behavior has caused many streamers to distance themselves from him. He found himself in hot water recently when he asked his audience to name "five beautiful Black women" and implied that most of them would be "half white."

Sneako also tried to initiate a debate with Jidon "JiDion" about their religious beliefs, with the latter eventually blocking him for pushing the idea. JiDion also stated that he might "rethink" their friendship if Sneako's "childish" behavior continued.