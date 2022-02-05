“South Asia is a relatively new region to step into the realm of esports”: Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

There have been a lot of conversations around the rise of esports in South Asia. The region currently has an incredibly vibrant and thriving gaming market. However, what many fail to recognize is the fact that its esports scene is still nascent compared to other parts of the world.

Esports in India and South Asia is still a relatively new concept. In a conversation with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Arnold Su, Business Head of ASUS India, talks about the potential growth of the region's esports scene over the next few years. He also opens up about ASUS ROG Academy Season 4 and the importance of the industry's grassroots in catapulting South Asian esports to newer heights.

Arnold Su on Valorant, ASUS ROG initiatives, and South Asian esports

Q. Arnold, in our previous conversation, you opened up quite a bit about the thoughts that went behind ASUS’s programs and initiatives in India, like the ROG Academy, ROG Showdown, and ROG Master, and the role that they play in helping the grassroots of the region's esports scene grow. Now with ROG Academy’s Season 4 here, tell us about some of the success that the initiatives garnered in 2021.

Arnold: Building a robust core and setting up a strong base is one of the most sustainable ways for a grassroots ecosystem to grow. ASUS has introduced initiatives such as ROG Academy, ROG Master, and ROG Showdown with the aim to provide upcoming talent with necessary resources, mentorship, and training from industry experts in the esports circuit and to help them develop the skill set necessary to compete on a national and global scale.

A prolific fragger, Vision dons the hat of the Duelist in the team. His ability to find entry kills and open up key areas on the map is essential to the team's success.

With more than 6000 entries from across the country over the past three seasons, ASUS continues to contribute positively towards the development of the esports ecosystem in India.

Over the past three seasons, we have had the pleasure of working with 18 rising esports players, and we have learned as much from them as they have from us. In fact, some of the players from past seasons are today actively participating in tournaments across the country and are playing with some remarkable teams.

On the other hand, some players who have already experienced the highest level are now moving on to grow in their own specific career paths.

Q. What were some of the biggest highlights and takeaways from the first three seasons of ASUS ROG Academy? Talk to us about some of the hurdles that the initiative had to face early on.

Arnold: The biggest takeaway is identifying the correct method to reach out to the right set of audiences who need the platform more than others. This is something that we focus on consistently from season to season by understanding the current requirements of the players and building solutions to support them at each stage.

A constant hurdle that we have to overcome is acknowledging that we are constantly working with young individuals who are still learning what it means to be a professional player. Therefore, their tendency to, at times, take the program lightly is something that we proactively work on by curating a solid work culture for them.

Another challenge we face is building a team out of the final six individual players in over just three months, as the tryouts are more focused on maximizing an individual's potential.

Therefore, establishing synergy and determining the proper playstyle for everyone is difficult. Especially now, when the players are unable to come together in person and practice in close proximity.

Q. What’s the roadmap looking like for ASUS ROG in 2022? What more can esports enthusiasts look forward to from the initiatives this year?

Arnold: In December 2021, we announced the launch of ROG Academy Season 4, which will focus on Valorant as a title, given its recognition and prevalence in the country. Beyond that, we have also started arranging special guest sessions with industry experts who can share their expertise with ROG Academy participants.

Aryan 'Nightmare' Mahana

Jashan 'CruiserGOD' Madan

Gaurang 'GauRang' Yadav

Vrah 'VISI0N' Shah

Mohit 'Feitan' Barot

Chitraksh "Infflicks' Dujari



Aryan 'Nightmare' Mahana
Jashan 'CruiserGOD' Madan
Gaurang 'GauRang' Yadav
Vrah 'VISI0N' Shah
Mohit 'Feitan' Barot
Chitraksh "Infflicks' Dujari

We recently conducted a ROG Masterclass with Shobith Rai, popularly known as Tbone in the gaming community, and one of India's top Valorant squads, Velocity Gaming. A major focus area for us is to gradually transition into a boot camp. However, we are still in the process of evaluating its viability as health and safety are of utmost priority for us.

We started off 2022 with a bang. We will continue to find ways to integrate the program with inputs from our global teams and partners to make it an even more comprehensive experience for the players.

Q. Simar “Psy” Sethi was recently appointed as the head coach for the ROG Academy. Tell us about the role and some of the responsibilities that he will be shouldering in season 4.

Arnold: Simar Psy Sethi is one of the most experienced names in the country, especially in the FPS space. He will be sharing his expertise with the Academy participants and will help them achieve their full potential by becoming the best versions of themselves.

We are lucky to have him on board with us. He is in charge of leading finalists of ROG Academy season 4 and mentoring them wherever he feels they are lacking.

He has been very active with the team over the opening weeks and has already played an instrumental role in their progress.

From assigning and monitoring their individual progress to preparing them for the major leagues, Psy will be instrumental in sharing an affirmative direction for our players.

Q. Previously, you talked about how instrumental Riot Games’ Valorant was in developing India’s PC esports scene. Now with VCC 2022 upon us, what are some of your thoughts on South Asia’s Valorant talent, and how well do you think they will fare against some of the best that the APAC will offer?

Arnold: South Asia is a relatively new region to step into the realm of esports and, as a result, most teams are only used to playing against each other. Knowledge sharing is limited amongst the more established esports geographies. Hence, we haven’t been able to give our best on a global scale.

However, with integrating ecosystems and with opportunities such as ROG Academy, we are aiming high and looking forward to sharing multiple success stories in the near future.

Q. Where do you see the Indian esports market in the next five years? What role will the ASUS ROG initiatives look to play in that?

Arnold: By 2025, the Indian gaming sector is estimated to reach $3 billion, growing faster than the global online gaming category. As per the KPMG report, the audience for esports will exceed 130 million by 2025, which just goes to say esports is the next big thing and India is warming up to it gradually.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, for players, the best way to enable physical sports is through digital sports. New technology developments, such as virtual reality, have given this domain a new dimension of enjoyment.

We feel that a strong infrastructure is required to allow budding esports gamers in India to hone their skills and represent the country in international competitions. ROG Academy plays an integral role as a year-long program. We aim to establish and develop the esports community in India.

Through our training programs and boot camps, we are helping budding gamers transition into the professional zone while pushing India further into the limelight on the global esports stage.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh