"My players got their first taste of how top Valorant teams operate": VLT Sentinel on Velocity Gaming's session with Gen.G Esports 

TEC Gauntlet Season 2 winner Velocity Gaming recently got a chance to have a one-on-one mentoring session with Gen.G Esports' Valorant squad. Gen.G Esports is one of the most renowned organizations from North America. It was a great opportunity for the Indian side to have a conversation with Gen.G Esports' players and get close insights on how the team works.

The Esports Club's co-founder Ishaan Arya, Velocity Gaming's co-owner Manoj "Sentinel" Kashyap and their IGL Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma shared their experience of the session with Sportskeeda Esports.

Indian Valorant esports is achieving new heights everyday

Velocity Gaming were the champions of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2. They defeated Team XO in the grand finals to lift the trophy twice in a row. For becoming the champions of the second season of TEC Gauntlet, Velocity Gaming recently got a chance to experience a one-on-one mentoring session with Gen.G Esports.

Speaking of the experience, Velocity Gaming's co-owner Manoj "Sentinel" Kashyap said,

"Firstly would like to thank LG India and The Esports Club for this Great collaboration and opportunity. After a year of playing Valorant, my players got their first taste of how top teams operate and function. There is a reason why GEN.G are among the best and we got first hand experience of that . This collab made us approach the game differently and a lot of things what we had learnt from this experience would be practiced and implemented soon."

Velocity Gaming's captain and IGL, Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma, said:

"It was great to jam with GenG, thanks to LG India and The Esports Club for organizing this session and for enabling engagement between teams across countries. Looking forward to many more!"

Tournament organizers are trying their best to raise the level of competition in the region along with bringing some exciting opportunities. Famous European esports organization Team Liquid recently partnered with Dell Futurist Gaming to host a Valorant tournament in India.

The champions of the Dell Futurist Tournament, God Particles will receive a 1-on-1 mentoring session, exciting merchandise courtesy of Team Liquid and an exclusive virtual tour of the Team Liquid HQ in Amsterdam.

The Esports Club (TEC)'s co-founder Ishaan Arya was delighted with the response from both Velocity Gaming and Gen.G Esports. He also promised to bring more exciting things in the future. He said,

"We're extremely happy with the response to the GenG coaching session with Velocity gaming. The partnership with LG India and GenG has helped us drive immense value and visibility to Valorant in the region and we will continue to look at creating such opportunities for teams and players in the region through our events and activities."

India's Valorant scene is growing rapidly and reaching new heights everyday. A few months ago, Global Esports signed former Cloud9 Blue professional Josh "Shinobi" Abastado as their new head coach. The Indian team proved themselves in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier and won hearts across the globe.

Mentoring sessions like these help the Indian Valorant scene get familiar with teams that don't usually get to play against due to geographical limitations. It will be interesting to see how other esports organizations come forward and offer more such opportunities to teams and players.

Edited by Danyal Arabi