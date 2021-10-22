Velocity Gaming co-owner Sentinel reveals plan to set up foreign boot camp for its Valorant squad 

Velocity Gaming's co-owner, Manoj "Sentinel" Kasyap, recently revealed plans for its Valorant roster to shift to a foreign boot camp in 2022, to experience better competition and opportunities in the future.

Velocity Gaming is one of the top Valorant teams in India, who made it to the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) Grand Finals, but lost to Global Esports. That led to the squad missing the opportunity to compete in VCT.

Velocity Gaming's Valorant team might shift to a foreign boot camp in 2022, players need more room to grow further

Even though the team fell to Global Esports in VCC Grand Finals, it had high potential. However, considering the scope of opportunities, it is restricted in India due to lack of fresh competitions, which can be found in other regions.

Sentinel has said:

"For me, if you look at it, I want to win something. I have already spent one year, having our dreams high for VCC, and it did not go well. We will do the same thing for next year also, and the year after that."

This will bring new experience to the team by playing and competing against the foreign Valorant players of different regions. Thus, the co-owner expects the investment to be made for the betterment of the squad's future.

Sentinel further added:

"The team will also have some fresh competition. It's been a year since these teams have been playing together, and I don't see any change in terms of adaptibility, because it is stagnant there. There is nothing more to do, whether we win or lose, we are still here. If a team has to improve and set a bar that is high enough, some kind of investment has to be made and some kind of a challenge has to be given...Team going, performing and practicing there will give more opportunities."

The location of the boot camp has not yet been decided, but the organization has asked for suggestions from fans. The team would prefer a place that is more accessible in terms of travel and living, considering the visa permission and other aspects in mind. Moreover, it should also be budget-friendly as a whole.

Nevertheless, what matters is how the region will bring further advantages and opportunities to the team in future.

Recently, Global Esports' CEO Dr. Rushindra Sinha also disclosed the possibility of the team to shift to its South Korean bootcamp, once the COVID-19 restrictions end. If things go according to plan, India's top two Valorant teams will be able to develop their skills and performance. Hence, the teams will bring more exposure and opportunities to India in the future.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan