"I am insanely proud of how our Valorant squad played in APAC LCQ": Global Esports CEO Rushindra Sinha

Global Esports CEO, Dr. Rushindra Sinha is super proud of how his team played in the recently concluded Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).

In a recent YouTube live stream, Dr. Rushindra Sinha opened up regarding his team's performance in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. He also revealed some of the details regarding Global Esports' roster, coach, and boot camp.

Global Esports' Valorant squad might set up its boot camp in South Korea, with Shinobi staying on as the team's head coach

Global Esports CEO, Dr. Rushindra Sinha recently went live from his Youtube channel and responded to queries from fans. Replying to one of the questions, Rushindra said:

"I am insanely proud of how our team performed at the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. I don't think they could've given it anymore. I think the team has delivered their 200% and I am sure this experience will help us in the future. I know this was the first of many and we will improve and deliver better next time."

Rushindra also confirmed that there will be no chance of any changes to the current roster. He has also confirmed that Josh "Shinobi" Abastado will continue as coach of the current Valorant squad.

The Global Esports' CEO also revealed that the team might set up its bootcamp in South Korea once the COVID-19 regulations end there. Global Esports previously had a bootcamp in South Korea for its Fortnite and Overwatch players.

If things go according to plan, Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar, Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani, and other members of the Valorant roster might get to play from the South Korean bootcamp as well.

Global Esports represented the South Asian region in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier. The Indian squad got a chance to represent the South Asian region after becoming champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

Also Read

Global Esports kick started its campaign in dominating fashion by beating South Korea's DAMWON Gaming with a 2-1 scoreline. The aggressive performance from the Indian team caught the eyes of many fans, and received immense appreciation from around the globe.

However, the team lost the next two games against Singapore's Paper Rex and Korea's F4Q, and was knocked out of the competition. Global Esports had put up a tough fight in both matches but failed to secure victory.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan