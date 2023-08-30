South Korean Twitch streamer goes berserk and rages after Davinson Sanchez misses penalty to crash out Tottenham Hotspur

A Twitch streamer from South Korea Amy "Yummy_2," boasting a following of over 27.6K users, has gained widespread attention due to a recent video where she reacted to Tottenham Hotspur's defeat against Fulham in the Carabao Cup on August 29. Yummy_2 is a vocal Spurs fan and even donned the new kit of the season.

Her emotions took a furious turn when she discovered that Davinson Sanchez, the Colombian centre-back, was about to take the third penalty kick for his team. Known not for his striking abilities, Sanchez's miss left the streamer seething, prompting an outburst of rage from her. Watch her reaction here:

"Sanchez?...No!" - Spurs' fan and Twitch streamer's reaction goes viral

Tottenham Hotspur encountered their inaugural competitive loss of the season as they were eliminated from the EFL Cup Round 2 by Premier League opponents Fulham, ultimately losing in a penalty shootout with a score of 3-5.

Following regular time, the two teams ended with a 1-1 draw, leading to a resolution through penalty kicks. While three out of the four Tottenham Hotspur players successfully scored their penalties, Davinson Sanchez, the centre-back, faced a setback as his shot was thwarted by the opposing goalkeeper.

Although domestic cup matches in England might not typically grab attention within the streaming community, the reaction of Yummy_2, a South Korean Twitch streamer and a devoted supporter of Tottenham Hotspur, was clipped and posted on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

(Timestamp: 01:54:31)

Upon witnessing Sanchez's unsuccessful penalty kick, the Twitch streamer went into a fit of anger, vigorously striking her chair with her Tottenham Hotspur scarf and vocalizing her frustration. She screamed:

"Sanchez?...No!"

The defeat suffered by Spurs has resulted in their elimination from the EFL Cup for this season. Having bowed out of one tournament early on in the season, Yummy_2 can only keep her hopes on the Premier League as of now, where her team has started off on a positive note.

What did the community say?

Yummy_2 might not hold the distinction of being the most prominent Spurs enthusiast on Twitch. This honor belongs to Danny Aarons, a Twitch streamer and FIFA player, boasting an impressive 730K followers on the platform. The streamer is also expected to return to the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 later this year.