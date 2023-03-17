Spanish streamer Auronplay explains why YouTube’s "real competition" is with TikTok, rather than Twitch

Raul “AuronPlay” Genes, the second-most-followed streamer on Twitch and the biggest within the Spanish-speaking community, shared his insights on YouTube's competition with other platforms. Despite the general belief that Twitch is YouTube's biggest rival, AuronPlay believes that YouTube's real competition is TikTok.

According to AuronPlay, YouTube has been actively promoting its Shorts section, which has seen tremendous growth in recent years as they aim to overtake TikTok in that market.

Reportedly, YouTube's Shorts section isn't just a simple experiment, but a strategic move to disrupt the short-form video market that's currently dominated by TikTok.

What did AuronPlay say about YouTube's rivalry with Twitch and TikTok?

In a recent stream, AuronPlay stated that YouTube's significant promotion of its Shorts section over the past few years is a clear indication that they want to overtake TikTok in the short-form video department. He believes that YouTube is taking this matter quite seriously and is investing heavily in Shorts to ensure that it can compete with TikTok.

His insights are significant because he's one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and has a deep understanding of the online content creation industry. Being a Spanish-speaking streamer, he even has unique insights into how platforms like TikTok are perceived in different parts of the world.

Speaking about YouTube's plans, Raul stated (Translated to English):

"YouTube doesn't give a damn about livestreaming. YouTube's real competitor isn't Twitch - it's TikTok, and I'm speaking with information about the subject. They don't care. Their fight is with TikTok, and that's why they are pushing those shi*ty Shorts and all that cr*p. Why? Because the war is against TikTok."

The streamer's recent take, translated by a Reddit user (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

(Timestamp: 00:51:27)

It's important to note that Raul's contract with Twitch will soon come to an end. Although it's widely expected that he will renew his contract with the purple platform, his long-standing relationship with Twitch may have given him access to insider information about the industry.

This could be one of the reasons why he was able to make the claim that YouTube is setting its sights on TikTok rather than Twitch.

Here's what others had to say regarding the clip

The clip generated a lot of reactions on the popular live-streaming subreddit called r/LivestreamFail. Here are some relevant reactions to the post:

These Reddit users clearly aren't the biggest fans of YouTube Shorts (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

A few community members mentioned that Twitch could potentially look to go down a similar road as well:

Fans believe that Twitch may follow a similar path (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

As one of the most-followed Spanish-speaking streamers on Twitch, the streamer boasts a wealth of knowledge and experience in the online content creation industry. With the industry constantly evolving and growing, it's likely that we'll see more competition arising between major platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok.

