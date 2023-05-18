Spanish Twitch star Rubius banned from Twitch for second time 

Spanish Twitch giant Ruben "Rubius" has been banned from the platform for a second time on May 18, much to the dismay of his fans. As one of the biggest streamers on Amazon's site, this suspension has naturally caught the eyes of many. News of this development was first shared on Twitter by the automated bot StreamerBans, which records bans of Twitch partners.

The post has been flooded with fans wondering why Ruben was banned, but nobody seems to have a definitive answer. At the time of writing, this content creator has over 14 million followers on Twitch and has been averaging around 21K concurrent viewers on his regular streams over the last 30 days.

Rubius temporarily banned on Twitch: Reason explored

Fans will remember that the first time this streamer was banned in November 2022. There was a definite reason for it: a miscommunication with Sega about Sonic Frontiers' release date, which led him to suffer a copyright strike. This time, however, no explanation has been offered by him on social media. Twitch hasn't commented on the matter either.

While Rubius will probably reveal the reason later, fans have been trying to understand why their favorite content creator received a ban from Twitch. They are flooding social media, asking questions and not finding an answer. Many also compared this development to another streamer DegenerIA's recent ban, wondering if these two events are connected.

This tweet has been translated from Spanish:

"They also banned the AI. Will it have something to do with it?"

The only definite piece of information about the situation is that, unlike the Sonic Frontiers fiasco, Rubius's ban this time was not because of a copyright strike. Rather, it was a normal TOS violation, as trying to visit his channel at the moment shows this message:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

It is unclear when the streamer will be unbanned, but fans can rest assured that it is not permanent as confirmed by CommanderRoot

