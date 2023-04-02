5 Twitch streamers who have been banned from the platform more than five times

Popular streaming platform Twitch has community guidelines and terms of service (ToS) to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all users. With Amazon seemingly growing stricter in its implications and enforcement of these ToS and community guidelines, many popular streamers have found themselves on the receiving end of bans and temporary suspensions.

These bans stem from behavior that Twitch classifies as hate speech, harassment, violence, s*xual content, and self-harm, apart from restricting illegal activities. Most of these bans end up being temporary suspensions that usually last anywhere between 2-7 days, with some exceptions depending on the severity of the violation.

While the Amazon-owned platform strives to enforce its guidelines consistently and fairly, quite a few bans have been handed out for apparently no good reason. Nonetheless, Twitch remains committed to creating a safe and inclusive community.

xQc, Destiny, and three other Twitch streamers with five or more bans to their name

1) xQc

Arguably the face of Twitch, Felix "xQc" is the most popular streamer on the platform, with over 11.7 million followers and 72,586 active subscriptions. Felix's outspoken personality and entertaining content have allowed him to conquer Twitch's tumultuous terrain. However, his outspoken personality is why the Canadian has six bans to his name.

Felix received a 72-hour ban in July 2019 for streaming an explicit video, followed by a three-day ban for playing an adult-themed game on stream in March 2020. The most notable ban to date was the seven-day ban handed to xQc on November 18, 2020, for stream-sniping in an official event. This was followed up by a minor suspension for DMCA violations and another for undisclosed reasons.

2) Destiny

Polarizing streamer and content creator Steven "Destiny" is the second entry on this list with six bans to his name. Reports suggest the American was first suspended in 2018 for using homophobic slurs while on stream. This was followed up by a ban after Steven shared an explicit image of a fellow streamer, Alebrelle, on stream.

The circumstances behind Steven's third and fourth bans were rather unfortunate as he was banned for accidentally showing a s*xually explicit thumbnail for a split second on stream. The 24-hour bans were handed to him in January and May of 2020, resulting in him losing his Twitch partner status. The most recent of Destiny's bans was given to him on March 23, 2022, which saw the figure be permanently scrubbed from the platform for promoting hateful conduct.

3) EvonMoss

Yet another streamer with six bans to their name is the Turkish YouTuber and former Twitch streamer Evrim "EvonMoss," one of the most popular internet celebrities from the land of four seasons. An ASMR streamer by categorization, Evrim earned herself a total of five temporary suspensions over a span of four months.

The first of these suspensions lasted 24 hours and was handed to the streamer on August 25, 2021, due to her s*xually suggestive content. The exact reasons constitute all her bans, with the following two being forked out in September and October. Evrim's fourth and fifth bans included three-day suspensions, followed by a perma-ban on June 6, 2022, for repeatedly broadcasting s*xually suggestive content.

4) TheDanDangler

With seven bans to her name, the next entry on this list is no stranger to bans and suspensions. American streamer and TikTok star Danyell "TheDanDangler" has had an unembellished record for over 18 months since she started streaming on Twitch. However, this impressive start was sullied by a slough of seven bans in 14 months.

Danyell mostly streams under the Just Chatting, IRL, and Hot Tub categories, the latter of which has been at the center of controversy since its inception. Despite seven bans to her name, none have lasted longer than three days.

The only outliers on her record are her second ban, a 24-hour ban that was meted out for a DMCA violation, and her most recent ban, a three-day ban for live streaming "the biggest party." Every other ban on her record was handed out for wearing inappropriate attire during a live stream.

5) Adin Ross

No other streamer on this list experienced the heights of fame as popular American streamer and YouTuber Adin Ross did in 2022. The 22-year-old had the whole world looking at him as he continued to amass a massive fanbase of 6.9 million followers on his channel. The charismatic entertainer had it all until he was perma-banned on February 26, 2023. The 22-year-old had seven suspensions to his name until this point for several reasons.

His first ban was issued on June 8, 2020, followed by a ban on April 11, 2021, after Adin's friend Zias used a homophobic slur during a voice call while on stream. Apart from these two bans, Adin also found himself butting heads with Twitch for using racial and homophobic slurs. The most significant ban was a month-long one which was handed out after one of Adin's friends used a homophobic slur while on a call on camera.

Adin's trend of being banned for seemingly no fault of his own continued as he was banned for the seventh time after he got swatted on stream. The ban only lasted for 27 minutes. However, this was short-lived as in a month's time, Adin was perma-banned from Twitch,

