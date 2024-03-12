Spider-Man The Great Web trailer leaked online, includes gameplay glimpses

Spider-Man The Great Web trailer was leaked online earlier today (March 12, 2024), marking another instance of Insomniac Games experiencing leaks regarding their upcoming titles and projects. While images of the multiplayer Spider-Man title were previously leaked, this is the first time players have seen the trailer, which includes gameplay elements.

Spider-Man The Great Web was poised to be a multiplayer, live-service title with up to five players banding together to deal with threats with the Spiderverse. However, Sony reportedly canceled the project, and no reason or official confirmation is available regarding it.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that haven't been verified.

Spider-Man The Great Web leaked trailer features Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2099, and more

The leaked Spider-Man The Great Web trailer is a little over a minute long and narrated by Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker's voice actor from the Marvel's Spider-Man series). It begins with a look at Spider-Man fighting crime in New York City before revealing five of them banding together to tackle the Sinister Six.

The trailer's dialog goes as follows:

"New York City. Nothing in the whole world I wouldn’t do for this big, beautiful apple. One moment you’re scarfing down a slice from Vinnie’s. The next – you’re stopping a super-villain prison break. Sometimes you can swing it as a lone wolf, but you’re way better off with some friends. I’ve seen the Sinister Six before… But never so methodical – so savage. I don’t think I’m going to be enough this time, guys. But together, we just might be."

Spider-Man 2 mural (Image via Insomniac Games)

The clip looks incredibly polished for a title that's reportedly been canceled. A Spider-Man multiplayer project exploring the Spiderverse and the Great Web is exactly something that would have delighted the community. Given the vast array of heroes and villains in the Spider-Man lore, the game would have easily lasted a few years.

Sadly, it seems like we will not be getting something similar to this in the near future. Will Sony and Insomniac Games change their mind after seeing the positive reception from the community? Only time will tell.