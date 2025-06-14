Splitgate 2 player creates Mario Kart inspired community map

Splitgate 2’s custom map creator has led to the community creating maps like the SplitKart, after seemingly taking inspiration from the Rainbow Road map from Mario Kart. Although the map looks a bit barebones, Dongola (the map's creator) has integrated almost all elements to replicate a fun slip-and-slide experience for the community. Moreover, the map is available for everyone to play for completely free and has even been recognized on an official Splitgate 2 X post.

Ad

This article highlights the new SplitKart map on Splitgate 2.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to play SplitKart in Splitgate 2

The official X page of Splitgate 2 recently announced that players can participate in a completely new experience with the help of the Mario Kart-inspired map. The publisher also mentioned the map code for quick access and to help promote unique community creations that are only possible with the new Lab feature for constructing maps.

Ad

Trending

Here is how you can find and play on the new fan-made SplitKart map:

Boot up the game and select “ Play ” from the main screen.

” from the main screen. Find an option called “ Map Browser ” at the bottom of the page that opens after clicking Play.

” at the bottom of the page that opens after clicking Play. Enter this tile and then go to the filter options to search for the map. You can enter the map code - G17-JC5-NIX to directly find the map.

to directly find the map. Select the map and choose to play it by creating a lobby and then selecting a game mode.

Once the lobby is made, you can start playing on the map.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: How to play Nuketown in Splitgate 2

In case the map code does not work, you can try searching for the map by the creator’s name or simply with “Rainbow.” Access to this community map is completely free and can be done easily through the game itself.

The map starts off with a running section where you need to gain some momentum and then slide into the descent. The creator has integrated launch pads to propel you through the sky and onto the track while providing adequate twists and turns. It is a vibrant map with different obstacles in between that you can navigate through and then return to the starting point.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.