Splitgate 2 player creates Mario Kart inspired community map

Splitgate 2’s custom map creator has led to the community creating maps like the SplitKart, after seemingly taking inspiration from the Rainbow Road map from Mario Kart. Although the map looks a bit barebones, Dongola (the map's creator) has integrated almost all elements to replicate a fun slip-and-slide experience for the community. Moreover, the map is available for everyone to play for completely free and has even been recognized on an official Splitgate 2 X post.
This article highlights the new SplitKart map on Splitgate 2.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to play SplitKart in Splitgate 2
The official X page of Splitgate 2 recently announced that players can participate in a completely new experience with the help of the Mario Kart-inspired map. The publisher also mentioned the map code for quick access and to help promote unique community creations that are only possible with the new Lab feature for constructing maps.
Here is how you can find and play on the new fan-made SplitKart map:
- Boot up the game and select “Play” from the main screen.
- Find an option called “Map Browser” at the bottom of the page that opens after clicking Play.
- Enter this tile and then go to the filter options to search for the map. You can enter the map code - G17-JC5-NIX to directly find the map.
- Select the map and choose to play it by creating a lobby and then selecting a game mode.
- Once the lobby is made, you can start playing on the map.
In case the map code does not work, you can try searching for the map by the creator’s name or simply with “Rainbow.” Access to this community map is completely free and can be done easily through the game itself.
The map starts off with a running section where you need to gain some momentum and then slide into the descent. The creator has integrated launch pads to propel you through the sky and onto the track while providing adequate twists and turns. It is a vibrant map with different obstacles in between that you can navigate through and then return to the starting point.
