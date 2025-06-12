How to get the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2?

Gamers can get their hands on the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2 by playing the game and participating in the daily and weekly challenges. The token can be used to unlock tiers of the Splitgate 2 Battle Pass. The Battle Pass has paid and free tracks, where the premium track can be purchased for 500 Splitcoin or USD 4.99.
This article explains how players can get the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2. Read below to find out more.
How to earn Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2
As mentioned, you can get the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2 by completing specific daily and weekly challenges. To get a medal, you have to get the first kill of the round. To do this, you have to be precise with your aim and use fast movement to mobilize the first target you spot as soon as the round begins. Doing this could be a bit problematic for new players as well as seasoned veterans, as there is only one change with every round.
The challenge requires you to get five Kickoff Medals, meaning that you have to get the first kill consecutively in five rounds of a match. The best way to do this is by playing the 24-player onslaught or the arena quick play mode, as they include three to five rounds; this lowers the difficulty of the challenge when compared to the battle royale mode.
You can equip weapons that have fast time-to-kill, like shotguns, which will enable you to get multiple kills in short-range. You can build a synergy with your squad and ask your teammates to assist you in getting the first elimination. The Takedown mode maps also provide a good base for getting first eliminations, as they are small and you can use your portals to create flanks.
Lastly, there isn't any guaranteed method that will help you to farm the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2. The most optimal approach is to play with friends and use aggressive play in arena modes. After finishing the challenge, you can earn up to five Kickoff medals that can be redeemed for 150 blue Battle Pass tokens. Utilizing these medals will accelerate your progress in the Chapter 1 Battle Pass.
That's all there is to know about how to get the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2.
