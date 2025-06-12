How to get the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2?

Gamers can get their hands on the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2 by playing the game and participating in the daily and weekly challenges. The token can be used to unlock tiers of the Splitgate 2 Battle Pass. The Battle Pass has paid and free tracks, where the premium track can be purchased for 500 Splitcoin or USD 4.99.

Ad

This article explains how players can get the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2. Read below to find out more.

How to earn Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2

As mentioned, you can get the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2 by completing specific daily and weekly challenges. To get a medal, you have to get the first kill of the round. To do this, you have to be precise with your aim and use fast movement to mobilize the first target you spot as soon as the round begins. Doing this could be a bit problematic for new players as well as seasoned veterans, as there is only one change with every round.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Splitgate 2: All available platforms and PC system requirements

Kickoff medal challenge in Splitgate 2 (Image via 1047 Games)

The challenge requires you to get five Kickoff Medals, meaning that you have to get the first kill consecutively in five rounds of a match. The best way to do this is by playing the 24-player onslaught or the arena quick play mode, as they include three to five rounds; this lowers the difficulty of the challenge when compared to the battle royale mode.

Ad

Also read: Splitgate 2 file size on all platforms

You can equip weapons that have fast time-to-kill, like shotguns, which will enable you to get multiple kills in short-range. You can build a synergy with your squad and ask your teammates to assist you in getting the first elimination. The Takedown mode maps also provide a good base for getting first eliminations, as they are small and you can use your portals to create flanks.

Ad

Lastly, there isn't any guaranteed method that will help you to farm the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2. The most optimal approach is to play with friends and use aggressive play in arena modes. After finishing the challenge, you can earn up to five Kickoff medals that can be redeemed for 150 blue Battle Pass tokens. Utilizing these medals will accelerate your progress in the Chapter 1 Battle Pass.

Also read: What is Proelium in Splitgate 2 and how does it work?

Ad

That's all there is to know about how to get the Kickoff medal in Splitgate 2.

Here are some more articles on Splitgate 2 by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.