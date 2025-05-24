How to get Discord x Splitgate 2 Portal Pulse Avatar for free

The Splitgate 2 Portal Pulse Avatar is a brand-new animated cosmetic launched to celebrate the Open Beta release of the title. Developed by 1047 Games, Splitgate 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 title, which was known for its fast-paced, portal-based gameplay. The new title aims to bring even better gameplay, more customization options, and brand-new maps.

On that note, here’s how to get the Discord x Splitgate 2 Portal Pulse Avatar for free.

How to claim the Discord x Splitgate 2 Portal Pulse Avatar

The Portal Pulse Avatar features a futuristic animation inspired by Splitgate 2’s signature portal theme. It adds a glowing portal effect around your Discord profile picture that pulses with a blue energy beam that perfectly matches the game’s aesthetic. If you already enjoy playing the Open Beta or just want a unique animated cosmetic for your profile, this one is worth grabbing.

To claim the reward, follow these simple steps inside Discord:

Open Discord on your PC or console.

on your PC or console. Go to User Settings by clicking the gear icon near your profile.

by clicking the gear icon near your profile. Scroll down to the Gift Inventory section on the left.

section on the left. Click on View Quests .

. Look for the Splitgate 2 banner and select Accept Quest.

Once you’ve accepted the quest, you will need to watch the official Splitgate 2 Open Beta trailer on Discord. The trailer is just under two minutes long. However, one important rule is that you must watch the trailer without any interruption.

That means you can’t minimize the window or switch tabs while the video is playing. If you have multiple monitors and try to work on one while the trailer plays on the other, that does not count either.

After you’ve watched the trailer from start to finish, the Splitgate 2 Portal Pulse Avatar will automatically be added to your Claimed Quests section. Note that this is a limited-time event and will only be available until May 30, 2025.

That's everything you need to know about the Discord x Splitgate 2 Portal Pulse Avatar. Once claimed, the Discord Avatar will stay in your inventory for 60 days, after which it will expire and be removed automatically. Just like other limited-time Discord collaborations, it’s very unlikely that this quest will return in the future.

