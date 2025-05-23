Splitgate 2 Open Beta player count (Steam)

The Splitgate 2 Open Beta is finally live, and while many fans were excited for its return, the launch didn’t exactly meet expectations. 1047 Games had built up a lot of hype, offering generous launch rewards and several free cosmetics through Twitch Drops. However, when it comes to player interest on Steam, the numbers have been slightly underwhelming.

For those who don't know, this game is a sequel to the original Splitgate, which gained popularity for its unique blend of fast-paced combat and portal mechanics. The Open Alpha phase ran from February 27 to March 2, 2025, and the Open Beta commenced on May 22, 2025, across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

On that note, here are the Splitgate 2 Open Beta player statistics on Steam.

Splitgate 2 Open Beta Steam statistics

According to SteamDB, Splitgate 2 hit its peak concurrent player count of 12,166 on May 22, 2025, around 9:30 pm Eastern Time. While this sounds like a solid start for an Open Beta, the excitement dropped quickly. Just a few hours after launch, the number dropped significantly, and the game now averages around 800 concurrent players at all times on Steam.

In terms of community feedback, the game currently holds a Mixed rating on Steam, based on over 1,000 reviews. Around 56% of players liked the game.

Negative feedback from players mostly points to two main issues: the game's focus having been pivoted away from portal-based mechanics (the defining feature of the first title) and the apparent introduction of pay-to-win elements in the beta.

On Twitch, the Open Beta peaked at 22,000 viewers, but viewership declined quickly, averaging around 2,000 viewers a few hours into the launch. Interestingly, the game had more viewers during the Open Alpha in February 2025, when it reached an all-time peak of over 63,000 viewers.

That's everything you need to know about the current Splitgate 2 Open Beta statistics. It's important to remember that this is a beta version, and there’s room for improvement. If 1047 Games listens to community feedback and addresses these concerns, things could turn around for the title. As of now, the final release date of the full game hasn’t been announced.

