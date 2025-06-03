How to unlock Beta Survivor Pack in Splitgate 2 for free

The Beta Survivor Pack in Splitgate 2 is a brand-new collectible cosmetic set in the game. In their newest promotion, the developers have made this cosmetic bundle available to all players for free, provided they complete one simple task. This new addition is a great way to incentivize new players to join the game and further enhance player retention.
This article will provide players with a detailed brief on how they can get their hands on the Beta Survivor Pack in Splitgate 2.
How to get Beta Survivor Pack in Splitgate 2
Splitgate 2's brand-new Beta Survivor Pack is a login reward that can currently be redeemed in the game. As is evident, this bundle can be directly unlocked by players by simply launching the game and logging in.
If you've never played the game yet, here's a step-by-step guide to help you unlock this bundle:
- Launch Steam or Epic Games Store, and proceed to log in to your account using your credentials.
- Proceed to launch Splitgate 2 Open Beta.
- Here, log in to your 1047 Games account. If you've not made one yet, proceed to sign up.
- Once done, you can directly redeem the entire cosmetic bundle upon completing the login and signup formalities in the game.
Upon following these steps, you can get your hands on the latest cosmetic bundle offering in Splitgate 2.
It must be noted that the Beta Survivor pack will only be available for redemption throughout the duration of the open beta for SG2. Once the game officially launches, players will no longer be able to get their hands on this bundle.
Splitgate 2 suffered from numerous unwarranted server-side issues during its open beta launch on May 22, 2025. In an effort to make amends, 1047 Games has initiated this little drive to offer players a bunch of cosmetics for bearing through the pain and still sticking to the game.
This little step from the developers ensures the community that the game is in the right hands, and players can expect active developmental updates from the dev team.
What's included in the Beta Survivor Pack in Splitgate 2
The newest Beta Survivor Pack in Splitgate 2 offers players a chance to unlock the following cosmetics and in-game items:e
Charms
- Plunger
- Poop Emoji
- Golden Toilet
Title
- Beta Survivor Title
Skin
- Quacked Rhinok
