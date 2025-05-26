Does Splitgate 2 Open Beta have ranked?

1047 Games' brand-new shooter, Splitgate 2, is currently in its Open Beta phase, and players are wondering if the title features a ranked game mode. Unfortunately, as of the writing of the article, the game has no ranked playlist available for players to grind for, but does offer around 10 other unique game modes for players to become familiar with the mechanics and prove their mettle.

This article will explore Splitgate 2 Open Beta's ranked playlist release and what players can expect from it.

When can we expect Splitgate 2 Open Beta to feature a ranked playlist?

Splitgate 2 Open Beta has gone live for all regions on Thursday, May 22, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST. However, 1047 Games has not incorporated a ranked playlist upon the title's beta release. While we do not have official confirmation on when this competitive mode will surface in-game, a recent comment on Reddit from a developer at 1047 Games indicates that a competitive mode is in the works and will be ready for release very soon.

In their comment, they stated:

"Ranked is definitely a high priority for us and will be arriving in the next few weeks! You will for sure not have to wait until October for it."

This is fantastic news for all the competitive heads who want to sweat themselves out and push up the rank ladder. Judging from the developer's comment, we can at least expect a competitive playlist to be released prior to the game's official launch in October 2025.

Being a first-person-shooter title, players who have opted into the SG2 Open Beta are undoubtedly competitive, hailing from other popular FPS games, like CS2, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and so on. Naturally, they have a hunger for a more serious game mode with higher stakes than what quick play has to offer.

Once a ranked, or competitive game mode, goes live, we believe that Splitgate 2's popularity will definitely be on the rise. A ranked game mode, featuring a leaderboard and a proper incentive-driven system, would be a fantastic way to not only attract new players to the game but also ensure that there's proper player retention.

Judging by how many game modes are offered in 1047's new FPS title, an exclusive ranked playlist for these modes would ensure that the game never feels stale to the community. Each of these game modes has unique objectives and play styles. With the stakes higher than ever, this would drive the community to explore their creativity and find unique strategies to secure a win for their team.

That's everything that you need to know about ranked in Splitgate 2 Open Beta. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

