Does Splitgate 2 have cross progression?

Fans would be pleased to know that 1047 Games' Splitgate 2 does indeed have cross progression enabled across all supported devices. This is massive news for fans as it provides them with the option to play this game on any supported console or computer of their choice. 1047 Games' brand-new shooter is currently in open beta, and it feels like a breath of fresh air in the current FPS market.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on Splitgate 2 cross progression and any other relevant information. Read below to know more.
How to enable cross progression in Splitgate 2?
For you to enable cross progression in Splitgate 2, you need to first have your accounts linked with a primary in-game account. Essentially, you need to have the game installed on any one of the supported platforms and create an account in the system. Once you do that, you can link any other console or computer that you choose to pair with this account.
Here's a step-by-step guide to help you link your account for cross-progression in Splitgate 2:
- First and foremost, go to the official Splitgate 2 website and proceed to sign up. You can also do this via the in-game menu. Choose whichever option is convenient.
- Once you sign up for their system, head to this website: account.1047games.com
- Here, proceed to log in using your account credentials.
- Once you do that, go to the 'Linked Accounts' tab.
- Here, you will find a plethora of options to connect with your Splitgate account. Starting from Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Twitch, and more.
- Now, depending on where you've already registered, proceed to fill in the details for your other console/computer accounts to connect them to the 1047 account.
- After doing so, head to the 'Games' tab. Here, you must set the primary account for the correct platform. This means it must be set to the account in which you have the most progression. You can, of course, change it whenever you want, but it's best to keep it tied to an account on which you've either grinded the most or will be the most active.
Upon following these steps, you will have successfully connected all your accounts from different platforms under one header and will have successfully enabled cross-progression in the game.
That's everything that you need to know about enabling cross progression in Splitgate 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
