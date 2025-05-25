Splitgate 2 login queue error: Possible reasons and fixes

Players have reported numerous instances of the Splitgate 2 login queue error, and it is understandably a frustrating experience for the community. 1047 Games' brand-new shooter has gone live for all regions on Thursday, May 22, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST, and ever since its release, it's been the victim of some network issues, incapable of handling the player influx.

That said, this article will explore the possible reasons and fixes for the Splitgate 2 login queue error. Read below to know more.

Possible reasons for Splitgate 2 login queue error

The ongoing login queue error in Splitgate 2 can potentially be a server-side issue. Players mostly speculate that this is the case because of how poor the server management has been since the title's open beta release. Soon after launch, the developers had to take down all active servers to patch numerous problems, including erratic crashes.

They have officially apologized for the same, and as of writing the article, most servers have come back online. However, while the crashes did get patched, the community now faces a login queue error preventing them from accessing the game.

Now, there's of course a chance that this is a client-sided issue, and in some instances, our temporary fix has helped bypass it. However, in our opinion, this error largely stems from the server problems that were prevalent upon the title's open beta release.

Potential fixes for the Splitgate 2 login queue error

Here are some of the temporary fixes you can try in order to bypass the Splitgate 2 login queue error:

1) Restart the game

While we do not have 100% confirmation of this fix working, in most instances, we have bypassed the whole login queue error by simply restarting the game. When you restart Splitgate 2, the game seemingly puts you in a fresh queue, and if you are lucky, there's a chance that you'll slip right in.

2) Wait in the queue

This might seem counterproductive in an error-fixing article, but unless you've actually been booted out of the queue after a 10+ minute wait, we urge you to be patient and just idle in the game's queue. Most players have reported that they generally get access after spending around five minutes in the queue.

If neither of these solutions work, you can either directly contact 1047 Games' support team, or alternatively, wait for the developers to release a hotfix patch to help amend the problem.

