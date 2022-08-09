“Very easy fight for Jake Paul” - Sports promoter Eddie Hearn gives his take on Jake Paul and KSI brawl

British sports promoter Eddie Hearn went on to JaackMaate's Happy Hour Podcast to give his take on the Jake Paul and JJ "KSI" fight, which looks very likely to occur after recent events. For context, after a brief back and forth between the duo, the Sidemen member finally offered Jake Paul a request over their beef courtesy of a boxing match sometime next year.

Eddie Hearn, who organized the KSI and Logan fight in 2019, said that Jake Paul will have the edge in the fight as he has been training for a longer time. Hearn exclaimed:

“Very easy fight for Jake Paul”

Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul is the favorite to win

The rivalry between Jake and KSI has been going on for years, starting in 2018 when the British YouTuber called out Jake and his brother Logan for a boxing match after defeating Joe Weller.

ksi @KSI



Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.



Will you accept?



@jakepaul I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line.Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.Will you accept? I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line.Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.Will you accept?@jakepaul

The row between the two has heated up again after the content creator's boxing fights were canceled. Although KSI has found a new opponent in Swarmz, it did not stop Jake from giving jibes at the rapper. However, the duo agreed upon a fight in 2023 after JJ proposed the idea of them boxing it out in none other than Wembley.

Eddie Hearn, who has been involved in the boxing industry for over a decade, gave his opinion on the duo's potential match. According to him:

"KSI, Logan Paul, they're not terrible but Jake's on actually another level to those guys..."

Speaking to JaackMaate, he further added:

"At the level he's been boxing at now, with what he's been doing in the gym. You know he's been doing this now for 2 years, consistently training, sparring, improving..."

He concluded his remarks by saying it is unlikely that KSI will be victorious.

Fans' reaction to the prediction

Fans have also shared their opinion on the Jake Paul and KSI conflict. While there has been overwhelming support for JJ, many have reasoned with the possibility of him losing but remain optimistic about his chances. Here are some of the comments that were made:

Fans share their reactions (Image via Happy Hour Podcast YouTube)

Considering Logan Paul's business venture with KSI, it remains to be seen how the former will react to the entire drama. Nonetheless, it appears that fans will finally get the match they have been waiting for for many years in one of the biggest stadiums in Europe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen