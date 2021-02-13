Free Fire is among the most played and popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has achieved numerous notable feats, including Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020. Moreover, according to App Annie, it was the most downloaded mobile game in 2020.

The Esports landscape of Garena Free Fire has expanded immensely over the past couple of years and has opened various gamers worldwide opportunities. The Sportskeeda Free Fire Invitational tournament is all set to commence.

This article takes a look at all that the players need to know about the tournament.

Sportskeeda Free Fire Invitational: All you need to know

At the Sporskeeda Free Fire Invitational, a total of 24 teams will be competing against each other.

It features a massive prize pool of ₹50,000 and has two stages - League Stage and Finals. The League Stage will be played today, i.e., February 13, while the finals will occur on February 14.

In the League Stage, the teams are divided into equal groups of 12. Each team will be playing a total of four matches. Six teams from each group will qualify for the finals.

The tournament also features one of the biggest DJ Alok giveaways. Click here to read more about it.

The Sporskeeda Free Fire Invitational will be streamed on the YouTube channel and Facebook page of Sportskeeda Esports. The links for them are provided below:

YouTube channel: Click here

Facebook page: Click here

Schedule

League Stage (Day 1): 13th February, 2021 1:00 p.m. (IST)

Group A

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Group B

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Finals: 14th February, 2021 1:00 p.m. (IST)

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Match 5 - Purgatory

Match 6 - Kalahari

Teams

Group A

Total Gaming

Galaxy Racer

Enigma Gaming

Ungraduate Gamer

6 sense

Lokesh Gamer

Happy prince Gaming

Jiggs Official

SCS gamer

4 Unknown

Non-Stop Gaming

Villian Gaming

Group B

Mutantz

Ankush ff

Gyan Gaming

Nayeem Alam

CRP gaming

FORCE 1 ESPORTS

Noble ESPORTS

Dev Alone

As Gaming

Kar98k Army

TSG Army

Team Chaos