Free Fire is among the most played and popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has achieved numerous notable feats, including Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020. Moreover, according to App Annie, it was the most downloaded mobile game in 2020.
The Esports landscape of Garena Free Fire has expanded immensely over the past couple of years and has opened various gamers worldwide opportunities. The Sportskeeda Free Fire Invitational tournament is all set to commence.
This article takes a look at all that the players need to know about the tournament.
Sportskeeda Free Fire Invitational: All you need to know
At the Sporskeeda Free Fire Invitational, a total of 24 teams will be competing against each other.
It features a massive prize pool of ₹50,000 and has two stages - League Stage and Finals. The League Stage will be played today, i.e., February 13, while the finals will occur on February 14.
In the League Stage, the teams are divided into equal groups of 12. Each team will be playing a total of four matches. Six teams from each group will qualify for the finals.
The tournament also features one of the biggest DJ Alok giveaways. Click here to read more about it.
The Sporskeeda Free Fire Invitational will be streamed on the YouTube channel and Facebook page of Sportskeeda Esports. The links for them are provided below:
YouTube channel: Click here
Facebook page: Click here
Schedule
League Stage (Day 1): 13th February, 2021 1:00 p.m. (IST)
Group A
Match 1 - Bermuda
Match 2 - Purgatory
Match 3 - Kalahari
Match 4 - Bermuda
Group B
Match 1 - Bermuda
Match 2 - Purgatory
Match 3 - Kalahari
Match 4 - Bermuda
Finals: 14th February, 2021 1:00 p.m. (IST)
Match 1 - Bermuda
Match 2 - Purgatory
Match 3 - Kalahari
Match 4 - Bermuda
Match 5 - Purgatory
Match 6 - Kalahari
Teams
Group A
Total Gaming
Galaxy Racer
Enigma Gaming
Ungraduate Gamer
6 sense
Lokesh Gamer
Happy prince Gaming
Jiggs Official
SCS gamer
4 Unknown
Non-Stop Gaming
Villian Gaming
Group B
Mutantz
Ankush ff
Gyan Gaming
Nayeem Alam
CRP gaming
FORCE 1 ESPORTS
Noble ESPORTS
Dev Alone
As Gaming
Kar98k Army
TSG Army
Team ChaosPublished 13 Feb 2021, 11:18 IST