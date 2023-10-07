"Sprayed my eyes with f**king acid!" - Ice Poseidon punches stream sniper after getting pepper sprayed by them

Once again, the controversial Kick streamer Paul Denino, or "Ice Poseidon," has become the target of an attack after an in-real-life (IRL) stream sniper unexpectedly sprayed him directly in the eyes with pepper spray during his IRL Melbourne stream earlier today (October 7). Naturally, the streamer was disoriented and agitated by the sudden attack, as he exclaimed:

"Sprayed my eyes with f**king acid!"

However, his companions, including Sam Pepper (also a streamer on Kick), promptly pursued the individual. Subsequently, the group confronted the assailant, probing him, and later, Ice Poseidon even punched the stream sniper. Here is a clip of the entire incident:

Ice Poseidon punches stream sniper for pepper spraying him, police arrests the attacker

Once again, Ice Poseidon encountered a precarious situation in Australia. During his latest livestream in Melbourne, he got blindsided by an unexpected attack as a masked individual stealthily approached him and deployed a can of pepper spray directly into the streamer's eyes.

The assailant, however, didn't get away with their actions. The group swiftly gave chase and managed to apprehend the individual, putting them in a stranglehold. Naturally, Paul, whose anger was still simmering, probed them by asking:

"What the f**k is that? Yo, get him! He sprayed my eyes with f**king acid or something! What? What the f**k did you just do? What did you spray on my face? What was it? What was it!"

Sam Pepper, who had a firm grip on the assailant, promptly instructed him to call the police. However, before taking that step, Paul vented his frustration by delivering a solid punch to the stranger's midsection.

For those curious about the outcome, the stream sniper was apprehended and escorted away by a pair of law enforcement officers. It's worth noting that carrying or using pepper spray is prohibited in Victoria and Melbourne unless authorized by the authorities.

What did the fans say?

The clip was quickly shared on the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, garnering a plethora of comments. Here are some of them:

This incident isn't the first time Ice Poseidon has faced harassment in Australia. Just a few days prior (September 29), another stream sniper targeted him by pouring "poop water" onto his head. The individual responsible for the attack was also apprehended before being subsequently arrested.