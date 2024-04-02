Sprinkles x Honkai Star Rail collab schedule, anniversary, and character-themed cupcake details

HoYoverse is introducing the Sprinkles x Honkai Star Rail collab, which will launch exclusive cupcakes for a limited time. The purpose of this association is to commemorate the title’s first Anniversary, set to commence on April 26, 2024. In a recent tweet, the developers outlined everything about the collaboration, including its runtime and other rewards the occasion has in store.

This article further explores the collaboration schedule, cupcake details, and more.

Honkai Star Rail collabs with Sprinkles to celebrate 1st Anniversary

As specified, the Honkai Star Rail Anniversary is right around the corner, and there is no better way to celebrate it than with some dessert. Developer HoYoverse has collaborated with Sprinkles, a renowned bakery chain, to launch an exclusive character-themed cupcake for March 7th. In addition, there will be an Anniversary cupcake available for purchase.

According to the official announcement, both desserts will be listed on Sprinkle’s website for a limited time. Here is the collab schedule for those willing to purchase them:

March 7th cupcake : April 15 to April 21, 20224

: April 15 to April 21, 20224 Anniversary cupcake: April 22 to April 28, 2024

It appears that the Sprinkles and Honkai Star Rail collaboration will be available for two weeks. Fans can order them in the standard box sizes provided by the baker.

HoYoverse will also give away a special redeem code with every purchase of the collaboration cupcakes. The reward will likely include Stellar Jades and other in-game resources, the details of which have yet to be made public. Regardless, players will have to claim them via the official code redemption method.

For those out of the loop, Honkai Star Rail Anniversary rolls out in patch 2.1, which is brimming with new content. From the flagship Cosmodessey event to the new Clock Studio Theme Park map, there's a lot in store with this update. Not to forget, Acheron and Aventurine, two of the most coveted 5-star units, are officially featured in the v2.1 limited-time banners.