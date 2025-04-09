SPS MLBB Mobile Masters 2025 Group Stage: Results, highlights, and qualified teams for Playoffs 

The Group Stage of the SPS MLBB Mobile Masters 2025 came to an end on April 9, 2025. 12 teams were divided into four groups for this initial stage, which ran across three days. The three best performing teams from each group have earned their spots in the Playoffs, while the rest were eliminated from the Mobile Masters.

The Playoffs will be played at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia. These six qualified teams will now contest in the Playoffs for the trophy. The total prize pool of the Mobile Masters 2025 is $200,000, which will be distributed among the 12 participating teams based on their results.

Qualified teams for MLBB Mobile Masters 2025 Playoffs

ONIC Philippines RRQ Hoshi Team Liquid Indonesia Bigetron Esports Team Falcons Philippines ONIC

Group Stage overview

In Group A, ONIC Philippines exhibited their supremacy as they came out victorious in all five matches. The Filipino team looked impressive throughout all their games and secured their spot in the Semifinals of the Playoffs.

Team Liquid Indonesia grabbed second rank in Group A with three wins and two losses. Bigetron Esports finished third with two wins and three losses in the group and barely made it to the next round. Papara Supermassive, YBIGAME, and Influence Rage were in the bottom three of the group and were eliminated.

In Group B, RRQ Hoshi from Indonesia grabbed first rank after winning all five of their games. The popular club was remarkable in this group stage. Team Falcons Philippines claimed second place with three wins and two losses. While ONIC from Indonesia earned third position there.

Aurora Turkey and Alpha 7 Esports were fourth and fifth, respectively. Team Falcons was sixth in the group after losing all games. These bottom three clubs were knocked out of MLBB Mobile Masters 2025.

Playoffs Bracket

Six teams will be part of the Playoffs from April 11 to 13, 2025. This part of the tournament will follow a Single Bracket Elimination format. The top team from each group has been seeded in the Semifinals, while the second and third teams from each group have been placed in the Quarterfinals.

Team Falcons Philippines will face Bigetron in the quarterfinals. At this stage, Team Liquid will fight against ONIC. RRQ Hoshi and ONIC Philippines are already in the semifinals of the MLBB Mobile Masters 2025 Playoffs.

