SPS MLBB Mobile Masters 2025: Teams, dates, format, prize pool, and where to watch 

The ESL Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series Mobile Masters 2025 is all set to kick off on April 7. Twelve teams from across the world will engage in a battle against each other over seven days for their share of the $200,000 prize pool. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Mobile Masters 2025 features one team from the host country and the Chinese Qualifier. The event also consists of five teams from the APAC Challenge Finals, three from the EMEA Challenge Finals, and two from the LATA Challenge Finals.

The Group Stage of this MLBB tournament is scheduled from April 7 to 9, where the 12 teams will be divided into two groups and compete in a single round-robin format. The top three teams from each group will compete in the Playoffs from April 11 to 13. These six teams will fight for the trophy in this ultimate stage.

Participating teams in MLBB Mobile Masters 2025

Team Liquid (Indonesia) Bigetron Esports (Indonesia) ONIC (Indonesia) RRQ Hoshi (Indonesia) ONIC Philippines (Philippines) Team Falcons PH (Philippines) Aurora Türkiye (Turkey) Papara Supermassive (Turkey) Team Falcons (EMENA) YBinGame (China) Influence Rage (LATAM) Alpha 7 (LATAM)

Prize pool distribution

The winning club will receive a cash prize of $80,000, 40% of the total prize pool. Here is the prize pool distribution:

First Place - $80,000

Second Place - $40,000

Third Place - $20,000

Fourth Place - $20,000

Fifth Place - $11,000

Sixth Place - $11,000

Seventh Place - $6,000

Eighth Place - $6,000

Ninth Place - $2,000

10th Place - $2,000

11th Place - $1,000

12th Place - $1,000

How to watch

The Mobile Masters 2025 will be broadcast live in many languages on MLBB Esports's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels from 1 pm IST.

Team Liquid from Indonesia has been invited directly to the Masters 2025 as the host country team. ONIC Philippines and ONIC Indonesia were the top two teams of the APAC Challenge Finals, while Team Falcons, Bigetron, and RRQ Hoshi were fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively; their performance in the event helped earn their spots in the Mobile Masters.

Alpha7 and Influence Rage ranked first and second in the LATAM Challenge Finals and made it to this Masters. Aurora, Papara, and Team Falcons were the top three teams of the EMEA Finals. YBin Game, on the other hand, earned a spot in the MLBB Mobile Masters 2025 after emerging victorious in the Chinese Qualifiers.

