Square Enix is expanding the Final Fantasy franchise into NFTs, will partner with Enjin

It was recently revealed that Square Enix, the company behind a number of popular video game IPs, has partnered with the cross-chain network Enjin to release NFTs related to Final Fantasy.

These digital items are set to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7 with a figurine and collector's cards in the books.

The concept of NFTs in video games and the gaming ecosystem has been a dodgy subject at best, with proponents on either side of the argument heavily weighing in.

While some have heralded it as the future, others have been quick to point out its many adverse impacts, especially on the environment. The move from Square Enix did not come as a surprise, though, as the company had repeatedly made its intentions of stepping into the blockchain market clear.

Square Enix will release Final Fantasy 7 NFTs

Tying up with Enjin, Square Enix is bringing a collection of digital cards and a figurine in celebration of Final Fantasy 7's silver jubilee. A press statement from the company explained that players will get the option to purchase Final Ffantasy 7 Art Museum Digital Card Plus trading cards and a Final Fantasy 7 BRING ARTS Action Figure - CLOUD STRIFE standard and Digital Plus edition collectible.

The pre-order for the former will go live later in the year, while the latter's standard and Digital Plus edition can already be pre-purchased from the official Square Enix Store. On the topic of the new partnership, Enjin executive Witek Radomski said

"This partnership marks a coming-of-age phase for digital assets and entertainment; Square Enix, an esteemed developer with iconic intellectual property, is paving the way for the industry."

Regarding the trading cards, the statement revealed:

"The collection features over 200 unique designs that can be collected physically and digitally, allowing fans the opportunity to enjoy their cards anywhere, anytime. Each card pack contains six physical trading cards randomly selected from all designs, and one exchange ticket that can be redeemed for any one digital card of choice on the Efinity network, which will require the ENJIN wallet app."

Regarding the action figure's Digital Plus edition, it stated:

"This Square Enix Store exclusive product offers the same high quality action figure as the standard edition, plus a code to access a digital version of the collectible figure and one exchange ticket to redeem for a digital certificate of authenticity on the Efinity network, which will require the ENJIN wallet app. The digital version of the figure can be enjoyed on a dedicated website through PCs and smart phones."

Players will need to procure the Enjin wallet app, which can be downloaded through Google Play and the Apple App store. Interestingly, Square Enix introduced a disclaimer that "users will no longer be able to view or use the digital cards, digital certificates, and digital versions of the figure," if Enjin's services end or discontinue their partnership with the former.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX Square Enix is also looking into entering the blockchain and NFT games segment.



- Shi‐San‐Sei Million Arthur mobile was proof of concept.

- Believes games are expanding from centralised to decentralised formats

- Expect to benefit as NFTs and token economies take hold. Square Enix is also looking into entering the blockchain and NFT games segment.- Shi‐San‐Sei Million Arthur mobile was proof of concept. - Believes games are expanding from centralised to decentralised formats- Expect to benefit as NFTs and token economies take hold. https://t.co/yysZPQu1Zs

The company's move towards NFTs and blockchain technology has been evident ever since the start of the year. Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda contended that the two would become a "major trend" in gaming and that they would become areas of massive growth for the industry.

Although Matsuda stated last month that it was too early to make Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy blockchain games, the current move seems to be in a direction similar to that, if only testing the waters for now. While there is a long wait ahead for players as the Final Fantasy products are scheduled to be released in November 2023, the company's intent is quite clear.

