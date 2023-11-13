"Sssniperwolf was really mean": YouTuber CinnamonToastKen hilariously comments on controversies surrounding MrBeast, PewDiePie, xQc, and others

YouTuber Kenneth "CinnamonToastKen" recently posted on X, poking fun at the controversies surrounding major figures like fellow YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast", his friend and YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie", Twitch stars Felix "xQc" and Lia "SSniperwolf", which has left netizens amused online.

In the post, he made hilarious satirical comments about how he's "finding his voice" and "taking a stand" for himself after having been "cheated" and "bullied" by these big internet names, with references to their contentious and iconic moments, such as SSniperwolf's recent controversy involving her doxxing veteran YouTuber Jacksfilms:

"Also 4 years ago sssniperwolf was really mean to me by stealing my unique thumbnail style and bullied me by not acknowledging me."

"Taking a stand for myself for the first time" - CinnamonToastKen makes satirical post surrounding xQc, PewDiePie, and others' controversies

Ken started the post with a typical "coming-out" introduction, stating that he's finally taking a stand for himself, reeling readers in to read the post ahead:

"Guys I need to talk about this as I'm finding my voice and taking a stand for myself for the first time."

CinnamonToastKen then makes the first reference, talking about how he got "cheated" by Jimmy "MrBeast" during musical chairs. Jimmy, who has the most subscribed channel of an individual on YouTube, is known for arranging huge competitions between internet celebrities for prizes as big as $1 million.

Recently, Rosanna Pansino accused Jimmy of editing one of his challenge videos called "Creator Games 3" in such a way that it gave the impression that the three finalists were Larray, Logan Paul, and Zach King. In contrast, she was actually the one who finished third in the competition.

CinnamonToastKen's second reference was to Lia "SSniperwolf" doxxing JacksFilms by revealing his house to her audience on Instagram and asking him to "talk like adults" in the video uploaded by her. She also recently entered a feud with content creator AzzyLand regarding stolen content.

The third reference in the post was in relation to Ken's close friend and YouTube legend PewDiePie, who has been accused in the past of JacksFilms idea "Yesterday I Asked You" also known as YIAY, and renaming it LWIAY, which means "Last Week I Asked You".

The two have personally addressed it many times, with no contest from either party; however, PewDiePie's bigger fanbase has accused Jack of stealing the idea instead, even though he came up with it first. Jack even half-jokingly apologized for it.

Lastly, CinnamonToastKen referred to the picture he uploaded with the post of him wearing an Omnitrix on his wrist and warning all his "haters" that his watch was equal to the cost of their house.

This was a nod to the controversy between xQc and Ethan "H3H3". Félix sent a viral direct message to Ethan, in which the former flexes his watch following a debate between the two about fair use regarding reaction content on the H3 Podcast. The direct message read, "And don't forget, I got ur whole house on my wrist."

The alleged conversation between xQc and Ethan. (Image via knowyourmeme.com)

Fans react to CinnamonToastKen's satire

Netizens were bemused by the post, talking about how genius the references were and how creatively CinnamonToastKen came up with the idea of making such a post. Many users played along with the joke:

Many others joked along with CinnamonToastKen, making light of the various controversies that have been surrounding major figures in the online entertainment industry in recent years:

Fans joke along with Ken. (Image via cinnamontoastk/X)

Further pertinent reactions include:

Further reactions from fans. (Image via cinnamontoastk/X)

Kenneth "CinnamonToastKen" is a veteran YouTuber known to many as a close and long-time friend of PewDiePie, with the two collaborating on numerous videos over the years.

He has a significant following on YouTube, with over 4.31 million subscribers. His content involves reaction videos and often collaborates with other YouTubers, which makes for an entertaining watch.