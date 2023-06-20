Star Wars Jedi Survivor patch 6 notes: Addresses bounty hunters not spawning, Photo Mode issues, crash fixes, and more

Ever since its release a couple of months back, Respawn Entertainment has consistently pushed updates for Star Wars Jedi Survivor. In these, they address a variety of issues that plague the title, including gameplay issues, crashes, bugs, and more. The latest patch 6 is set to arrive later today (June 20, 2023), and the developers have shared its details on Twitter.

Patch 6 addressed various crash fixes that players have encountered while in-game. It also provides fixes for issues like bounty hunter spawning, Caij becoming invisible, inability to complete the "Find the Gorge's Secret" Rumor, Jedha Wind puzzle, and more.

The latest update also brings collision improvements, Photo Mode fixes, holomap map data updates, bug fixes, and plenty more. Without further ado, read on to find out more about patch 6 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor official patch 6 notes

Patch 6 for #StarWarsJediSurvivor arrives today (6/20) on PC and console. This patch includes a fix for bounty hunting progression and more.

While patch 5 was an extensive affair with a long list of performance and bug fixes, patch 6 is brief. The update will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The developers have jotted down everything that Star Wars Jedi Survivor players can expect.

Various crash fixes across all platforms

Fix for bounty hunters not spawning

Fix for an issue where Caij would become invisible

Fix for occasional issue where "Find the Gorge's Secret" Rumor could not be completed

Collision improvements

Improved blaster handling

Fixes for Photo Mode

Wind puzzle on Jedha fixed

Updates to the holomap map data

The training dummy on Jedha was sneaking around. It has now been immobilized

Various bug fixes & Improvements

The official blog post for the update concludes with the developers thanking players for their input and support. They assure the community that they are continuing to work on improving the in-game experience and will reveal future patches once they are ready to be deployed.

In Sportskeeda's Star Wars Jedi Survivor review, the action-adventure title was awarded 9 out of 10. Praise was heaped on the variety of lightsaber styles and powers and the diversity of planets and their environments. Criticism was levied at the need for backtracking that ended up feeling tedious.

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Furthermore, plenty of players reported technical issues and crashes that they faced during their time in-game. Seeing the severity of the matter, the Star Wars Jedi Survivor team posted a note acknowledging the performance and issues and committed themselves to fix the same.

