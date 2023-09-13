Starfield is officially getting DLSS, FOV slider, 32:9 Ultrawide, HDR Calibration, and more (update 1.7.29 patch notes)

Following a successful debut, Starfield is finally getting the features fans have been hoping for from day one — including Nvidia DLSS, FOV slider, 32:9 Ultrawide monitor support, and more. In the modern era of gaming, these additions have become necessary, helping players enjoy titles by making tweaks to match their personal preferences.

While the RPG developer has promised to address these features and add them in future updates, modders have already created and released mods that include these features at launch.

Meanwhile, as players wait for the features to be added in, Bethesda also released a hotfix update version 1.7.29, that addresses some stability issues on Xbox and quest bugs.

Starfield is getting DLSS, FOV slider, 32:9 Ultrawide support, HDR Calibration, and other missing features soon

Starfield is undoubtedly one of the best games of 2023, being extremely stable and almost bug-free at launch — which is quite uncommon for a Bethesda title. However, the only blemishes in this otherwise great experience mostly relate to missing features.

With September 13's hotfix, Bethesda has promised to offer updates at regular intervals that will bring the features requested by fans, including

Brightness and Contrast controls

HDR Calibration Menu

FOV Slider

Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)

Eat button for food!

This studio is also working with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel to improve the game's stability in future driver updates.

By partnering with AMD for its launch, Bethesda included AMD FSR2 in Starfield, but not the superior Nvidia DLSS. Fans have been clamoring for it since launch, and modder PureDark took it upon themselves to add DLSS3 to this game. However, they also included controversial DRM in their offering, locking this feature behind a paywall.

It is a similar case with FOV in Starfield, which can at times be considered as a first-person shooter with its excellent gunplay. While players did discover a way to tweak FOV by modifying game files, it's nowhere as convenient as an in-game slider.

While Bethesda is yet to provide a tangible timeline for the updates, considering modders were able to implement them quite quickly, it shouldn't take them too long.

Starfield update version 1.7.29 patch notes

Performance and Stability

Xbox Series X|S Improved stability related to installations.

Improved stability related to installations. Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

Quests

All That Money Can Buy : Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker. Into the Unknown : Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.

: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed. Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

Starfield is available on the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Windows Store. The title is also available on Game Pass.